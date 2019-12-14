Baristaville Open Houses: Sunday, December 15

This week’s open house column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

This week, homes in Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield and Verona offer turn of the century charm to modern open concept.

19 Woodland Avenue, Glen Ridge

List Price: $975,000

Taxes: $27, 018

Lot size: 92′ X 195′

BRM/BTH: 6/3.2

Totally redone Victorian features new gourmet kitchen with solid custom cabinetry, nickel pulls & top of the line stainless steel appliances, new baths as well as second floor laundry. Minutes from Mid-town Direct Trains. Open 2 to 4 p.m.

This week’s featured listing is sponsored by Erin Crawford Team, Keller Williams NJ Metro Group

191 Alexander Ave, Montclair

List Price: $859,000

Taxes: $29,263

Lot size: 117’ X 235′

BRM/BTH: 7/2.5

Turn of the century charm abounds throughout this lovely 7 bedroom Colonial with its many period details & graceful flow of elegantly proportioned rooms. Convenient to shopping and NYC transportation. Highlights include grand entry hall with fireplace, large screened in porch, banquet size dining room, sumptuous wood details through out, high ceilings & updated eat-in kitchen with plenty of white cabinetry, granite counters, mudroom & powder. Second floor offers 4 well portioned bedrooms including master with walk-in closet & fireplace plus updated hall bath with laundry. Third floor offers 3 additional bedrooms & updated bath. Partially finished basement offers tons of possibilities. Home is on large park-like property. Just short stroll to Up Montclair Village shops & restaurants. DeCamp bus at corner. Open 2 to 4 p.m.



36 Alyson Place, Bloomfield

List Price: $549,900

Taxes: $15,812

Lot size: 55′ X 137′

BRM/BTH: 5/3.1

Bright Colonial with open floor plan, hardwood floors, finished basement, steps from NYC bus and from Oakview school. Kitchen with center island, new white & gray wood cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room, spacious living room and first floor family room plus bedroom and full bath. Second floor has 4 bedrooms,2 baths including master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk in closet & master bath with jacuzzi, shower and dual sinks. Wood deck off kitchen to large yard. Open 1 to 4 p.m.



58 Melrose Place, Montclair

List Price: $1,100,000

Taxes: $29,194

Lot size: 70′ X 158′

BRM/BTH: 5/4.1

Serene and sophisticated, this meticulously maintained center hall colonial features an updated kitchen with breakfast room, sensational formal dining room, handsome library with custom built-ins and spacious living room with fireplace. Privately set on a landscaped lot with a carriage house with full bath and kitchenette currently used as a full gym. Bus to NYC on corner of quiet side street. Open 2-4 p.m.

31 Cambridge Road, Verona

List Price: $550,000

Taxes: $8,842

Lot size: 45′ X 150′

BRM/BTH: 3/2.2

Open concept colonial in Verona”s sought after Laning school district. First floor features entry foyer, living room with beam ceiling and gas fireplace, formal dining room with built-in china cabinets, new eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Den, mud room with powder room. Second floor has a master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms & bathroom. Large yard; lower level with recreation room, laundry and powder room. Open 1 to 4 p.m.