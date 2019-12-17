Bloomfield Man Charged in Belleville Homicide

Harry Gonzalez, 29, of Bloomfield has been arrested and charged with the murder of Ralph Jeudi, 32, of Hillside.

Gonzalez allegedly shot Jeudi on December 10 and dumped his body in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 700 block of Belleville Avenue in Belleville.

Yesterday, Gonzalez was charged with murder, conspiracy, multiple weapons offenses, desecrating human remains, false swearing and false report.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.







HARRY GONZALEZ