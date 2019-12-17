Holiday Happenings Staycation At The YMCA of Montclair

When school is closed, the Y is open. Working parents can register their children Pre-K through 7th grade in the Staycation program. Your child will enjoy a variety of activities which may include swimming, games, art, reading, cooking, indoor & outdoor play and even field trips.

Staycation with the Y for Holiday Happenings beginning December 23.

In order to be officially registered, payment and a youth profile must be completed in CampMinder/Camp In Touch montclairymca.campintouch.com by 2:00 pm (the day before each date). All families who have paid and completed the online profile will receive a detailed email after registration has closed.