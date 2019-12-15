Lights on Myrtle Is Back! Montclair’s Mega Watt Holiday Light Experience

Lights on Myrtle, Montclair’s homegrown holiday light spectacular, is back this season, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Lights on Myrtle, created by Matt Carino, who pulls out all the stops to create a holiday display worthy of Dyker Heights (drive up Myrtle Avenue in Montclair — you can’t miss it), is also sponsoring a 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser for the Montclair Animal Shelter.

“If you drive by to admire our lights – or if you’re just enjoying the photos on Facebook – please consider making a donation to the Montclair Animal Shelter during the 12 Days of Christmas. Any amount will help!” — Lights on Myrtle

Tell us your other favorite light displays in comments.