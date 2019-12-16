Look Up! There’s An Elf On The Move in Montclair

He’s the Saxum elf and if you haven’t spotted him yet, make sure to look up next time you are in Montclair Center this holiday season. Right now, you’ll find him here at 66 Park Street.

The Saxum elf belongs to New Jersey-based Saxum Real Estate, which owns and develops commercial buildings across the country and is “a bit of holiday magic and appreciation for the communities that truly reflect the best of New Jersey.”

The 12-foot-tall elf, which has also made appearances in Red Bank and New Brunswick, has his own website, where you can learn more about him.