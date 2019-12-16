Luna Stage Presents World Premiere of American Rookie, January 11-January 20

Luna Stage presents the World Premiere of American Rookie written and performed by Dipti Bramhandkar and directed by Padraic Lillis. Part coming-of-age tale, part social commentary, and part comedy, this one-woman show explores what it means to be an immigrant at a time when the country can’t stop talking about it.

Inspired by Bramhandkar’s experiences growing up in America after moving from Mumbai to rural Upstate New York, American Rookie brings to life the joy, humor, and pain of the assimilation process —from mimicking 80’s fashion and studying Judy Blume books to constructing a new American persona altogether.

“American Rookie is a show I needed to see when I was a teenager,” says Bramhandkar. “I was grappling with my Indian and immigrant identity on top of the awkward, cringeworthy moments of that time of life. I wanted to talk about big topics like race and belonging but as portrayed in everyday moments – funny, sad, and seemingly ordinary ones – that shape our understanding of each other. My hope is to invite everyone into a conversation about what we have in common at a time when our country feels divided.”

Performances of American Rookie will be Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, Mondays at 7:00 pm. Luna Stage is located in the Valley Arts District at 555 Valley Road in West Orange, NJ. Tickets are $20 and are available at LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111.