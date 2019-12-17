Montclair Community Farms Receives Grant from Montclair Foundation

Montclair Community Farms recently received a $2,500 grant from the Montclair Foundation in Montclair. This grant will help further Montclair Community Farms’ mission to serve as a local hands-on resource that engages and educates the community through urban farming, affordable food access and healthy living, and will enable Montclair Community Farms to expand its activities and programs to the Van Vleck Greenhouse. All seedlings propagated in the greenhouse will be used to plant out Montclair Community Farms’ two farm sites; the resulting produce will be sold on Montclair Community Farms’ mobile farm stand, which serves 300 local older adults who have limited access to fresh and healthy foods.

“We have long admired The Montclair Foundation’s support of health, education and quality of life in our community and are thrilled to receive their generous support of this project,” said Beth Pulawski, Program Manager of Montclair Community Farms. “Through this project we hope to continue to address the lack of access to affordable food, as well as disparities in health and education in our community.”

Montclair Community Farms’ programs, which primarily focus on youth, teach gardening, entrepreneurship and other skills, encourage participants to try new foods, and support a better understanding of the linkages between health, food, the environment, and community. Montclair Community Farms is a Coalition supported by Montclair State University, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Essex County: Essex 4-H and Master Gardeners, Montclair History Center, Montclair Department of Health and Human Services, and HOMECorp.