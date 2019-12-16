Montclair High Students Create Caring Cabarets to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Five Montclair High School sophomores — Andie Earl, Mareau Hall, Millie Thomas, Shannon Huhn, and Sofia Saidi — are the producers of Caring Cabarets, an event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that will feature talented local teens performing for a cause.

Get tickets here to the event, which takes place on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation (67 Church St., Montclair).

Performers: Aidan Champeau, Amelia Brubaker, Andie Earl, Bobby Axelrod, Ella Freund, Eva Owgang, Ginger Uhifelder, Gwen Baily, Joe Colwell, Mareau Hall, Maria Linietsky, Max Munoz, Millie Thomas, Minal Rosenblum, Nessie Slyker, Noah Gale, Olivia Goldfinger, Ruby Brooks, Ryann Davis, Sarah Greene, Shannon Huhn, Shonita Srinivasan, Sudha Hurley-Heil, Tal Ben-Ari, Theo Rosenberg and Toby Fried.

Broadway/TV Star Stephen DeRosa will host the event.