Add Your Input Anonymously: Montclair Schools Superintendent Survey

Montclair, NJ – Montclair is actively looking for its next “permanent” Schools Superintendent. Montclair’s last superintendent was Dr. Kendra Johnson, who said “personal wellness” drove her decision to leave Montclair. Montclair’s current interim superintendent is Dr. Nathan Parker.

In a letter to families Friday from the Montclair Board of Education, the BOE said they were “happy to report that nearly 75 people actively participated in the Superintendent Search sessions.”

If you were unable to attend or or if you have additional comments, the BOE is offering an anonymous survey. The survey, which can be found on the district website, takes a few minutes to complete.