Aging in Montclair Celebrates Black History Month

Join Aging In Montclair at their February Saturday Social on February 29 from 2 to 4pm at the Salvation Army Building located at 13 Trinity Place in Montclair as they celebrate Black History Month in Montclair.

See and hear the forgotten and missing stories of African Americans in Montclair by way of a virtual tour. The tour includes the re-telling of stories forgotten or unknown about the African American community through its contributions to business, civic and cultural life. Capture unforgettable images of unique individuals; see attractions of Montclair’s treasures and conversation pieces. Presented by, Betty L Holloway, Retired Teacher, Archivist, Public Historian.

Refreshments served. Park in the garage under the building and enter through the garage as the outside doors are locked on weekends.

