All Clear After Shelter in Place at Montclair High, But Activities and NHS Event Cancelled

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools families received this email regarding an incident at the high school Wednesday:

Dear MHS Parents/Guardian,

At 1:45 pm a note was brought to the attention of the main office that a threat of a bomb could be present in the main building. The Montclair Police Department was immediately contacted and both the main building and the annex were placed into Shelter in Place. The Essex County Sheriff’s department arrived on scene and provided a sweep. The Montclair Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department provided an all clear and the Shelter in Place was lifted at 2:36pm. Students were dismissed at 2:36pm.

Sincerely,

Anthony M. Grosso



Principal

A second email went out regarding the cancellation of after-school and evening activities:

Dear MHS Parents/Guardians,

ALL afterschool activities including clubs, rehearsals, athletics, etc. are CANCELLED THIS EVENING, Wednesday, Feb. 26, IN BOTH the MHS Main Building AND the George Inness Annex.

The National Honor Society Induction Ceremony will be rescheduled.

Sincerely,

Anthony M. Grosso

Principal