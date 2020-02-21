Baristanet Profile: Susan Andrews

Name: Susan Andrews

Where do you live? I live in Bloomfield.



When did you move there? I moved from NYC to Montclair about 5 years ago. I bought a house in Bloomfield 2 years ago, but spend most of my time at my new business The LI’L Woof Club.



Where did you grow up? Southampton, on the eastern end of Long Island.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? In August 2019, I opened a Dog Daycare/Boarding business in Bloomfield. After being in corporate America all my adult life, I was seeking something more. Since I have used dog daycare for my pups over the past 25 years, I am my own customer. I saw there was a need in the area and I took the plunge! It is called The LI’L Woof Club, and we specialize in dogs 40 lbs. and under. We offer dog daycare and cage-free overnight boarding, as well as baths. I will soon be partnering with a mobile groomer to offer full grooming services. I like to say that we are the “Cheers” of dog daycare, where “everyone knows your name.”

Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee for sure…with half and half! I love my first cup in the morning!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? When I can manage to be away from the pups, starting my day with coffee in bed. Anything from relaxing at home with a good book or movie to spending time with friends and/or family and sharing a great meal (with my dog Marlie, of course).



What’s your favorite local restaurant? The Bloomfield Steakhouse. I love sitting at the bar with a cold drink and one of their fabulous steaks. I also love the patio on a beautiful summer evening.



What’s on your nightstand? A long “to do list” for my business and lots of related readings. I am constantly looking to learn how to grow my business and make the dogs and their parents happy.



What are you listening to? Whatever comes to mind and Alexa can provide! I am a big Elton John fan and love 70’s folk.



What are your current indulgences? A long massage and a great pizza.



What talent you would most like to have? I’d love to be able to sing, just like Babs.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Bloomfield? Bloomfield is filled with interesting people, fun restaurants and offers a much more “down to earth” experience from when I lived in Montclair. Since moving here I’ve discovered Watsessing Park and its many nooks and crannies. There is no reason to leave.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? She was kind and did her best.