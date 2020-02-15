Baristaville Open Houses: Sunday, February 16

This week’s open house column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

More than 50 open houses in the greater Baristaville area on this chilly weekend. if you’re searching for something bigger than a first floor powder room, our featured listing at 28 Columbus Avenue delivers with a full bath on the first floor.

783 Valley Road, Montclair

List Price: $642,500

Taxes: $14,715

Home size: 1,985 sq ft

BRM/BTH: 4/2.1

Colonial with renovateed kitchen and family room over offers new hardwood floors and kitchen with quartz counter/backsplash. Close to bus and train. Delightful deck. New roof installed in 2018. Open 2-4 p.m.

Featured Property

28 Columbus Avenue, Montclair

List Price: $750,000

Taxes: $19,388

Lot Size: 7,279 sq. ft.

BRM/BTH: 3/2

Dutch Colonial built in 1922 for sale by owner features living room with wood-burning fireplace, office alcove, formal dining room and family room that has a second wood-burning fireplace. French doors lead to partially covered deck. Full bath with shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and kitchen with island complete the first floor. Second floor offers three bedrooms with closets, full bath with shower and tub and linen closet. Unfinished attic could be made into a fourth bedroom or office. Basement has a shower, sink and toilet, laundry room, storage room and large room with windows and high ceiling that’s perfect for playing ping pong. Home has a new gas furnace and hot water heater as well as two-zone central air conditioning. Property is close to Walnut Street shopping district, farmer’s market, train station and bus stop. Open 12-4 p.m.

389 Orange Road, Montclair

List Price: $599,000

Taxes: $12,502

Acreage: .23

BRM/BTH: 4/3.1

Renovated Colonial features open floor plan, foyer, family room, living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen has huge quartz center island, gray wood shaker cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, counter seating for four and a separate area for a kitchen table and chairs. Wrought iron railings lead to second floor master bedroom suite that includes a walk-in closet plus two additional closets, master bath with two sinks and huge walk-in shower. Second floor also has two large bedrooms and a full bath. Home has a Ring video doorbell and Nest Thermostats. Open 2-4 p.m.

11 Fairway Street, Bloomfield

List Price: $389,000

Taxes: $13,535

Lot size: 50′ X 150′

BRM/BTH: 3/1.1

Side hall colonial with hardwood floors and freshly painted interior. Living room has wood-burning fireplace and bay window. Kitchen with separate cozy eating area. Powder room on first floor. Spacious bedrooms on second floor. Newly finished basement. New rear deck overlooks park-like yard. Short distance to NY bus. Top-rated grammar school a few blocks away. Open 2-4 p.m.

23 Willow Street, Glen Ridge

List Price: $465,000

Taxes: $13,940

Lot size: 50′ X 125′

BRM/BTH: 3/1

Colonial features a fireplace, formal dinning room and renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets and subway tile back splash. The second floor offers three bedrooms with plenty of closet space and one full bathroom. Unfinished attic on the third floor has plenty of storage space. Basement has washer and dryer connection. House sold “as is.” Open 1-3 p.m.

44 Lynwood Road, Verona

List Price: $349,900

Taxes: $9,941

Lot size: 53′ X 125′

BRM/BTH: 3/2

Expanded Cape Cod with full bathroom on first floor. Second floor has two large bedrooms and a bathroom. High ceiling in basement. Plenty of backyard space. Schools, pool, town center and park are all a short distance. Open 1-3 p.m.