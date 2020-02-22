Baristaville Open Houses: Sunday, February 23

This week’s open house column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Fifty open houses this Sunday and only 26 days until spring. Today’s menu features colonials, condos and ranches in a variety of price points.

214 North Mountain Avenue, Montclair

List Price: $1,399,000

Taxes: $36,207

Acreage: .55

BRM/BTH: 4/3.2

Center hall Colonial features a master bedroom suite tucked away on third level with ensuite full bath featuring tub and shower, two laundry rooms, bedroom on second level with ensuite full bath, and a wine cellar on the lower level. Close to Mid-town direct trains, restaurants, and shopping. Open 2-4 p.m.

Featured Property

28 Columbus Avenue, Montclair

List Price: $750,000

Taxes: $19,388

Lot Size: 7,279 sq. ft.

BRM/BTH: 3/2

Dutch Colonial built in 1922 for sale by owner features living room with wood-burning fireplace, office alcove, formal dining room and family room that has a second wood-burning fireplace. French doors lead to partially covered deck. Full bath with shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and kitchen with island complete the first floor. Second floor offers three bedrooms with closets, full bath with shower and tub and linen closet. Unfinished attic could be made into a fourth bedroom or office. Basement has a shower, sink and toilet, laundry room, storage room and large room with windows and high ceiling that’s perfect for playing ping pong. Home has a new gas furnace and hot water heater as well as two-zone central air conditioning. Property is close to Walnut Street shopping district, farmer’s market, train station and bus stop. Open 12-4 p.m.

20 Forest Street, C0002, Montclair

List Price: $349,000

Taxes: $9,592

Lot Size: 60′ X 250′

BRM/BTH: 3/2

Three bedroom, two-bath condo has the privacy, feel and space of a house with the convenience of community living. First floor offers a mudroom. Second floor features a living area with a bedroom perfect for an office or guest bed, kitchen, full bath and large formal living room and dining room. Third floor has a full bath, master bedroom and third bedroom. Many updates such as a new washer/dryer, granite counter tops in kitchen, windows and appliances. Homeowners association covers exterior maintenance, landscaping and parking. Utilities are included except electric. Walk to downtown and train. Open 2-4 p.m.

373 Essex Avenue, Bloomfield

List Price: $519,000

Taxes: $13,714

Lot Size: 50′ X 115′

BRM/BTH: 3/1.1

Renovated Colonial features newer roof, Andersen windows, hardwood floors, multi-zone heat and central air and new garage door. Eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters with French doors leading to expansive deck. Good-sized bedrooms on second floor with potential to finish third floor as well as large walkout basement. Close to shops, restaurants and Brookdale Park. Open 1-4 p.m.

971 Bloomfield Ave #C7, Glen Ridge

List Price: $299,000

Taxes: $6,664

Lot Size: Not available

BRM/BTH: 2/1

Updated two-bedroom condo features kitchen with quartz countertops, wine fridge and stainless steel appliances. Custom bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, plenty of closets and assigned garage parking with extra storage. Convenient to two Midtown direct train stations and NYC buses. Open 1-4 p.m.

6 Gregory Avenue, West Orange

List Price: $628,000

Taxes: $16,968

Lot Size: 102′ X 115′

BRM/BTH: 6/4

Ranch features kitchen with granite counter tops, marble back splash and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, first floor master bedroom with recessed lighting and stunning renovated master bath. Guest/in-law suite has its own kitchen and separate entrance. Ground level finished basement has bedroom, office, laundry and two-car garage. Deck off kitchen. Open 2-4 p.m.