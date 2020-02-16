Bloomfield Fire Department Welcomes Firefighter Back From Overseas

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Earlier this month, Bloomfield Fire Department welcomed back for duty Staff Sergeant Kenny Hall, a member of the Department since 2012, who recently returned from serving the United States Army in Qatar, his third tour of duty in the Middle East.

Staff Sergeant Kenny Hall commanded 44 soldiers with Alpha Company 1-114th Infantry Regiment as part of Operation Spartan Shield in Qatar, where he conducted numerous hours of mission essential training, and served as a counselor for the men and women under his command. Kenny mentored 4 squad leaders, 8 team leaders, and 3 additional sergeants that were promoted in his platoon during the deployment. He would regularly conduct physical fitness tests for his soldiers in his platoon and others in his company so they may attend Basic Leaders Course. He previously served his country in Iraq from 2008-2009 and Bahrain from 2014-2015.

“The Bloomfield Fire Department consistently ranks near the top of the state in preparedness and training, and Staff Sergeant embodies those values perfectly,” said Mayor Michael Venezia. “We are grateful to have him protecting the residents of Bloomfield, and welcome him back.”

“Kenny joined the Bloomfield Fire Department in 2012, having already served our country overseas and in the National Guard. When our members are called up for service overseas, we do our best to accommodate them and their families, and not rush them back to work until they are ready,” said Fire Chief Louis Venezia. “In his years with the Fire Department, he has led by example, and always been committed to bettering himself and serving our community. We’re excited to have him back home and serving the people of Bloomfield.”

In addition to his military service overseas, Staff Sergeant Hall is a senior team leader and assistant instructor for the New Jersey National Guard Honor Guard and has completed nearly 600 funeral ceremonies in the decade he has been with the program. Now back with the Fire Department, he plans to attend a vehicle extrication course, Rapid Intervention Crew training and be recertified with child car seat installations.