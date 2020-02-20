Calling all MHS Seniors! Montclair Scholarship Fund Applications Due March 6

For more than 60 years, the Montclair Scholarship Fund (MSF) has awarded scholarships to college-bound Montclair High School students with demonstrated financial need. MSF scholarship applications for eligible graduating MHS seniors are available now through March 6th, so get your application in today!

Students can find the application on the Scholarship page of the Montclair High School website at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_KvN4DfrzLKIFncxckdrqawQkXJtspVBNn82NYlTxfZRlYQ/viewform?embedded=true. One application will allow each student to be considered for numerous need-based MSF scholarships. There is no fee to apply for MSF scholarships and no minimum GPA is required, so be sure to apply before the deadline on March 6th.

For more information about the MSF application process or to learn more about MSF, visit www.montclairscholarshipfund.org.