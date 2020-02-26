Deadline To Apply to MHS BELA Summer Business Academy – March 2nd

Montclair, NJ – Last summer, Montclair High School students participating in the Business and Entrepreneurial Learning Academy (BELA), came up with innovative ideas to transform Lackawanna Plaza.

Year 3 of Montclair High School’s BELA Summer Business Academy at Montclair State University is fast approaching. The program is run in partnership with Montclair State University and will take place at Montclair State’s Feliciano School of Business. Courses will be taught by Montclair State professors and offer students the opportunity to engage in project-based learning in the areas of finance, accounting, marketing, real estate and entrepreneurship.

How Does the Program Work?

Students will have the option to choose 1 of our 2 sessions. Each session will last 2 weeks and classes will be held Monday – Thursday from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. The session dates are as follows:

Session 1: June 29 – July 2 (week 1) and July 6-9 (week 2).

Session 2: July 13-16 (week 1) and July 20-23 (week 2).

(There are 20 slots available for each session)

Students will be placed in 5 groups of 4 and each group will be given the same business case study. Each group will work through the case study based on a set of parameters provided by the professors. On the last day of each session, each group will present a pinnacle project to parents, MSU professors, BELA’s Board of Directors and MHS Administrators.

Program History

During its two years of existence, the BELA program has been enormously successful. In 2018, students were asked to create a co-work work space (shared work space) in Montclair. The ideas and concepts that they developed were fantastic! Those who attended were blown away. In 2019 the students were tasked with redeveloping Lackawanna Plaza in Montclair. They were asked to take all factors (political, community, aesthetic and financial) into consideration as they developed their ideas. The results were so outstanding that our students received an invite to present some of their ideas at one of the Montclair Design Week events in October.

This Year’s Program

If your child is interested, please fill out and return the intake form below by March 2, 2020. Filling out the intake form doesn’t commit your child to the program, it just indicates their interest. On March 16, BELA will begin interviewing students who have submitted intake form. There are only 20 slots per session; students will be accepted on a first come first served basis. Cost is $400 per session.

Email the form to Kevin Richberg at krichberg@montclair.k12.nj.us.

BELA Summer Business Academy Intake Form 2020