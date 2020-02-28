Edgemont School Awarded Sustainability Grant

Montclair, NJ – Sustainable Jersey for Schools and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) announced that Edgemont Montessori School has been awarded a Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant. The $2,000 grant is intended to assist the school green team as they lead and coordinate sustainability activities.

“We are honored to receive this Sustainable Jersey grant. With this funding, we will be able to begin to construct an outdoor learning environment that is aligned with Edgemont’s environmental curriculum and with the principles of Dr. Maria Montessori,” said Edgemont Principal Jeffrey Freeman. “We appreciate the support from Sustainable Jersey for Schools and the NJEA and are very excited to work with them. These funds, along with the hard work and dedication of our stakeholders, will make it possible to achieve an environmentally responsible school and a sustainable future for our students.”

With this contribution, NJEA has provided $1.25 million to support a sustainable future for children across the state through the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program. “It is our responsibility to care for our planet, protecting it, making sure that the ways in which we interact with it are sustainable,” said NJEA Vice President Sean M. Spiller. “As educators, we bear a heavier mantle of responsibility because not only do we need to care for our own footprint but educate our students and communities to do the same – to become engaged citizens, global leaders in saving and protecting our planet. NJEA is honored to continue our work with Sustainable Jersey as we direct resources into our schools that will support these innovative programs.” In addition to grant funding, NJEA supports Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a program underwriter.

“These grants encourage our schools and districts to foster innovative sustainability initiatives that make their schools better stewards in their communities,” said Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon. “Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants catalyze school-centered sustainability programs and support the creative superintendents, principals, teachers, students and parents who are leading them.” Proposals were judged by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.