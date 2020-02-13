Girls Who Code (NJ) and Girls Go Cyberstart Partner To Bring Free Resources to NJ High School Girls

Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology, has teamed up with Girls Go Cyberstart, a skills-based competition designed to encourage high school girls to pursue cyber-based career opportunities. These free resources for New Jersey high school girls do not require any previous computer science experience. Girls Go Cyberstart teams can use Girls Who Code resources to develop coding skills to enhance their team’s experience. Girls Who Code offers $300 to help run a New Jersey Girls Who Code Club plus free t-shirts! Girls Go Cyberstart offers cash prizes for you and your school! Girls learn useful career building tech skills, build sisterhood and camaraderie.

Register to form a free Girls Go Cyberstart team in New Jersey here. The deadline to sign up is February 14, 2020. Sign up to start a Girls Who Code Club here. Use Girls Who Code’s free online curriculum during the school day or after school throughout the Girls Go Cyberstart competition. Check out Girls Who Code Women in Tech Spotlights for inspiration. You can also learn to make a cyber-related app, website or game too. Check out the project gallery.

Girls Who Code and Girls Go Cyberstart are free programs and require no computer science experience to participate! For more information about Girls Who Code in New Jersey, contact Eve Balick at eve.balick@girlswhocode.com. For further information about Girls Go Cyberstart, contact Many Galante at mgalante@sans.org.