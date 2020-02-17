Get Tickets Now For GRADFEST, a Rockin’ Band Night to Benefit MHS Project Graduation

Montclair, NJ – Get your tickets now for GRADFEST 2020, a rockin’ band night to benefit MHS Project Graduation, Saturday, Feb. 29th, Upstairs at Tierney’s!

Come on out for a casual night of fun with friends, featuring great music from five MHS parent bands/performers —Zara Phillips, Matt Davis, Sock Monster, The Hey Honeys and the Lily Vakili Band — all donating their time and talent to help raise money to see our Class of 2020 grads off in a grand manner!

Besides super cool live music, there will be snacks, auctions, and more! Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 now or $25 at the door the night of the show! Visit and like on Facebook to learn/hear more from the bands.