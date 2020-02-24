It’s Official! Jason Gleason Named New Executive Director of the Montclair Center BID

The Board of Directors of the Montclair Center BID is pleased to announce that Jason Gleason is their new executive director. Gleason had served as the acting executive director and, previously, as the board president.

“We are delighted to have Jason as our new executive director,” said Lisa Johnson, president of the Montclair Center BID. “His knowledge of the community, the needs of business owners, and the consumers’ concerns come directly from his years working in the business district and as a board member.”

“On behalf of the Township Council, I congratulate Jason on his appointment as executive director of the BID and look forward to a continued productive relationship with the Township, working on exciting new programming for the community,” said Robert Jackson, mayor of the Township of Montclair.

The Montclair Center BID’s executive board for 2020 comprises President Lisa Johnson, Vice-President Phil Cantor, Treasurer Jennifer Bobal, Secretary Sue Schultz and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Jarmilla Packard.

Gleason will be leading all the 2020 BID projects and initiatives including a new free wellness festival, “Love Yourself Montclair,” which will be held at the Wellmont Theater on Saturday, Mar. 21. The BID’s music program will include a June Springfest, the return of Oktoberfest and six focused Center Stage concerts developed in partnership with Montclair music organizations. The BID will also be pursuing a second phase of the mural program to bring more art and placemaking downtown. Additionally, the BID will be starting a property owner committee, working on parking solutions, and continuing our business owner education programs.

Jason Gleason was named as president of the Montclair Center BID in 2019, after previously serving as assistant treasurer/secretary for 2018. Formerly of the Pig and Prince Restaurant of Montclair, Gleason has worked in the community for nine years and was instrumental in developing the highly successful Oktoberfest celebration.