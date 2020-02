Bright Star Theatre portrays events and heroes of the Civil Rights Movement. Learn about pivotal American milestones between the years 1955-1968. The Montgomery Bus Boycott, Brown v. Board of Education, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. come to life through stories and song while demonstrating the price paid by those who fought for equal rights.

Let It Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement (Recommended for Grades 3-12)

Saturday, February 29, 2 p.m., Auditorium