Luna Stage’s “Breathtaking” Pass Over Extends Through March 8

Hailed by critics and capacity crowds, Pass Over, now playing at Luna Stage, will extend through March 8, 2020.

In Antoinette Nwandu’s award-winning and controversial play, Moses and Kitch chill on the corner talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that today a miracle will come. They stand by a lamppost in a present-day ghetto, but it’s also a plantation, and it’s also Egypt, a city built by slaves. A provocative mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they’ve yet to find.

Pass Over features Robert Barnes, Kevis Hillocks, and Woodrow Proctor, giving what Broadwayworld calls “portrayals so convincing you will feel as though events are unfolding before your eyes. While most of the play depicts the stresses of inner city life, there are also some light, engaging moments that focus on the bonds between Moses and Kitch…It is a profound play that will inspire empathy and much needed dialogues about African American experiences.” Montclair Local says “The acting throughout is fantastic.”

Pass Over is appropriate for audiences aged 15 and over because of strong language and violence. Concerned with pervasive systems of oppression and the epidemic of police killing unarmed Black men, the production is staged by director Devin E. Haqq in an alleyway configuration that immerses the audience in the world of the play. The run time is 95 minutes with no intermission. Pass Over must close following this short extension.

Tickets are $40, and are available at https://www.lunastage.org/shows/pass-over or by calling OvationTix (866) 811-4111.