Montclair 2020 Election: Bill Hurlock Will Run For First Ward Council Seat

Montclair First Ward Councilor Bill Hurlock announced Wednesday his plans to run for a seat on the town council.

“As many of you know, I have been considering whether to run for office in 2020. I have been very fortunate to have the support of so many. After careful consideration and deliberation I have decided to run for the First Ward Council seat on the Montclair Town Council,” Hurlock said.

Hurlock, who has served as councilor of the First Ward since 2012, held his First Ward Community meeting earlier this month.