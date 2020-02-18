Montclair 2020 Election: Carmel Loughman on Ballot, Running for Councilor-at-Large

Another candidate has entered the Montclair 2020 election race and she’s officially on the ballot.

Carmel Loughman announced Tuesday that she has received official word from the Town Clerk that she will be on the ballot running for Councilor-at-Large in the May 12, 2020 Montclair municipal election.

Loughman, a 32-year Montclair resident and Montclair Planning Board member for four years, describes herself as “an underdog, long-shot candidate hoping for grassroots support, encouraged by the grit and determination of other women new to public life like Mikie Sherrill, who challenged the establishment and won elective office in 2018.”

Loughman says she is particularly interested in efficiency, transparency and accountability of local government.

“Councilors must be effective stewards of taxpayers’ money, balancing benefits to the entire community as they address a myriad of town issues and make difficult decisions,” she adds.

Loughman says she is fortunate that she is in a point in her life where she can commit fully to public service.

“My first challenge was getting enough signatures (420!) to get on the ballot. With that accomplished, I will now be pounding the pavement and knocking on doors to introduce myself and ask for Montclair’s vote,” says Loughman.

Loughman joins other candidates who have announced plans to run; Dr. Renee Baskerville and Sean Spiller are both running for mayor.