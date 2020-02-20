Montclair Animal Shelter Takes In Dogs Rescued From Scotch Plains Puppy Mill

Three of the over 130 animals rescued this week from cages in a cramped basement of a Scotch Plains home ended up at Montclair Township Animal Shelter.

Shelter director Liz Morgan said Montclair was able to take three puppies — all golden retrievers — and those three are already in foster homes and have their adoptive families waiting.

Morgan said the shelter was limited to the number they could take on due to quarantine restrictions. Morgan said she got the call earlier this week. And although those puppies are already adopted, Morgan says more puppies will be ready for adoption at the shelter starting next Thursday. This new group of puppies were rescued from a backyard breeder, says Morgan. They include hound mix puppies, pomeranian mix puppies, black labrador retriever mix puppies and great pyrenees mix puppies.

Dominick Ciabattari, 60, of Scotch Plains, faces criminal charges for failing to properly care for the animals. The animals, some pregnant, exhibited signs of dehydration, infections, ocular discharges, and other conditions, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Scotch Plains Police Chief Ted Conley.