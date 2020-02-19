Montclair Council Introduces 2020 Municipal Budget With ZERO Rate Increase

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Township Council introduced the 2020 municipal budget Wednesday night and for the second consecutive year, the Township’s introduced municipal budget has NO increase in the municipal tax rate.

If the budget is adopted in its current form, the municipal tax rate will once again remain at $0.783. The 2020 introduced budget stands at $93,182,773 with the same tax rate as in 2018 and 2019. A home assessed at $600,000 will have the same $4,698 municipal tax bill it had for the past two years.

“The back-to-back zero tax increases are a first in township history, a true milestone for Montclair,” said Mayor Robert Jackson. “In the 15 years prior to this Council, the average annual tax increase was 5%. The eight budgets delivered by this Council average a little more than 1% annual increases.”

The 2020 Municipal Budget will be heard on second reading at the March 24 Council meeting.

Download 2020 Budget Highlights document.

Download 2020 Introduced Municipal Budget.