Montclair Crime: Suspicious Incident, Theft, Vandalism

Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Captain Scott Buehler, Montclair Police Department:

Thefts

February 19, 2020 (Grant Street): The complainant reports that a package delivered to his residence had been opened and a pair of sneakers that he had ordered had been stolen.

February 20, 2020 (Mission Street): The complainant reports that two doorbells to a Tmezon Wireless IP Video Intercom system had been stolen from her residence.

February 20, 2020 (North Fullerton Avenue): The complainant reports that his cell phone was stolen in Rand Park.

Burglary



February 21, 2020 (Edgemont Road): The complainant reports that approximately $20 in change was stolen from her vehicle, which may have been left unlocked prior to the theft.

Suspicious Incident

February 20, 2020 (Orange Road): Shortly after midnight, police responded to the South End Food Grill on a report of a “glass break” alarm. Upon arrival, police determined that the front glass on the entrance door had been smashed, but it did not appear that the suspect made entry to the establishment. Footage revealed that the suspect was approximately 5’8”-6’0”, slim build, last seen wearing light-colored sweat pants, a light-colored hooded shirt, and a light-colored jacket.

Vandalism

February 22, 2020 (Bloomfield Avenue) An employee of Power House Tattoo reports that the front glass pane to the establishment was damaged, possibly by a block of wood.