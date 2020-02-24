Montclair Mayoral Candidate Sean Spiller Announces Slate, Takes Russo, Hurlock, Schlager and Two New Candidates

Montclair, NJ – Mayoral Candidate Sean Spiller announced a slate of candidates running together for Montclair Town Council Monday.

Dubbed the Montclair 2020 Team, the slate has three of Spiller’s current council members and two additional candidates:

Sean M. Spiller for Mayor

Bob Russo for Councilor At-Large

Roger Terry for Councilor At-Large

Bill Hurlock for 1st Ward Councilor

Robin Schlager for 2nd Ward Councilor

Lori Price Abrams for 3rd Ward Councilor

Roger Terry should be familiar to many Baristanet readers. Terry is a former councilor who served as deputy mayor of Montclair as well as deputy police chief.

Spiller writes in his announcement: “Montclair is more than a place. It’s an ideal. Our values, our diversity, and our activism make Montclair such a special place to live, work, and raise a family. Residents are proud of Montclair’s national reputation as one of the foremost progressive American communities. The Montclair2020 team is committed to working together, cohesively, to preserve the things that make Montclair special. By standing up for our values, investing in our future, and continuing to make Montclair more financially sustainable, we can secure the Montclair ideal for generations to come.”