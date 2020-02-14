Montclair Mayoral Candidate Sean Spiller Talks About Education, BOSE, and BOE Members

Third Ward Councilor Sean M. Spiller announced plans to run for Montclair mayor Tuesday. Spiller sent a response Friday afternoon to Baristanet’s inquiry about how he would handle issues related to education if elected mayor and possible conflicts of interest. Spiller is currently vice president of the New Jersey Education Association.

Spiller, if elected mayor, said he would appoint a designee to serve on the Board of School Estimate (BOSE). Spiller stepped down from the BOSE in 2016, when his service was deemed a conflict of interest. Spiller announced his plan to run after Mayor Robert Jackson indicated he had decided not to run. Dr. Renee Baskerville, who currently serves as Montclair’s 4th Ward Councilor, has also also announced her plan to run for mayor of Montclair.

Below, Spiller offers his overall statement regarding education and his approach to it, if elected mayor.



I believe that public education is one of the most important services that local government provides. Public schools are a big part of the reason Lauren and I chose Montclair to raise our family.

As a parent, an educator and someone who believes in the value of public education, I have a deep interest in making sure our students get what they need.

As a Montclair homeowner and taxpayer, I have a vested interest in keeping costs as reasonable as possible.

As mayor, I will fulfill my duties and appoint independent Board of Education members who share the goal of providing the best possible education for our students at the very best value to taxpayers.

This election is about preserving what makes Montclair so special and great schools are part of that equation.

But it is also about the importance of continuing to reduce our municipal debt, about leading the way on environmental issues, about investing in our infrastructure, about preserving the character and values that make Montclair special, and yes, it’s about investing in our children’s futures.

Those are the issues that I care about. Those are the issues Montclair cares about. That’s what I’m fighting for.