Montclair Mayoral Candidate Sean Spiller Talks About Education, BOSE, and BOE Members

Third Ward Councilor Sean M. Spiller announced plans to run for Montclair mayor Tuesday. Spiller sent a response Friday afternoon to Baristanet’s inquiry about how he would handle issues related to education if elected mayor and possible conflicts of interest. Spiller is currently vice president of the New Jersey Education Association.
Spiller, if elected mayor, said he would appoint a designee to serve on the Board of School Estimate (BOSE). Spiller stepped down from the BOSE in 2016, when his service was deemed a conflict of interest. Spiller announced his plan to run after Mayor Robert Jackson indicated he had decided not to run. Dr. Renee Baskerville, who currently serves as Montclair’s 4th Ward Councilor, has also also announced her plan to run for mayor of Montclair.
Below, Spiller offers his overall statement regarding education and his approach to it, if elected mayor.
I believe that public education is one of the most important services that local government provides. Public schools are a big part of the reason Lauren and I chose Montclair to raise our family.
As a parent, an educator and someone who believes in the value of public education, I have a deep interest in making sure our students get what they need.
As a Montclair homeowner and taxpayer, I have a vested interest in keeping costs as reasonable as possible.
As mayor, I will fulfill my duties and appoint independent Board of Education members who share the goal of providing the best possible education for our students at the very best value to taxpayers.
This election is about preserving what makes Montclair so special and great schools are part of that equation.
But it is also about the importance of continuing to reduce our municipal debt, about leading the way on environmental issues, about investing in our infrastructure, about preserving the character and values that make Montclair special, and yes, it’s about investing in our children’s futures.
Those are the issues that I care about. Those are the issues Montclair cares about. That’s what I’m fighting for.
Mr. Spiller, you disappoint. I cannot figure it otherwise. You want to put your papers in for that job, but you do not want to do all that job. You say you want to be Pastor of my Church, but you will not show up for Sunday School on Saturday mornings because you got to be somewhere else. You say you care about education and schools, but that part of the job you will delegate. You got too many jobs and you cannot choose so why you think anybody is going to choose you.
You say you are fighting. I never seen you fight for our town when those developers came rolling in with their big machines and our mayor and that lawyer fellow just laid down. I did not see you fight when three times folks in our district who did not pay taxes here had their children enrolled in our schools that took from me and my family’s food expenses. They never did pay back what they took from our children. And one is still doing it. But you sure ain’t fighting for me or my nephew in 3rd grade that gave up his teacher aide so another child could go to that private school in Bergen County. And you ain’t fighting now when they told us that they are going to stick that big ugly and sickly antenna in our backyard.
Choose for Montclair. Fight for Montclair. Or take back your papers and act like you’re fighting somewhere else for what you pretend to care about. Nobody is saying you have to serve. But if you serve, you have to serve.
The neighborhood opponents are assured of losing they way they are fighting this. The South End will get cell phone coverage.
What I don’t understand is everywhere else, 120′ monopoles are the standard. This plan has them set much lower on a 65′ pole – and then another dozen antennae on an a nearby building (28’h?).
I can guess the reasons for this dubious arrangement. And I suspect there will much more antennae within 10 years. The South End will have its cell tower farm just like what happened in Upper Montclair.
I would like to see all 18 antennas on a single monopole at a minimum of 50′ from the sidewalk. This is about the only argument that is winnable and it will make a huge difference to residents.
Science doesn’t know what it doesn’t know. And put all the ugly in one place, on one pole. A little bit of old-fashion prudence is in order.
Mr Spiller’s proposed BoSE solution above is inaccurate.
A Mayor does not get to appoint anyone to the BoSE.
There is no such legal thing as a Mayor’s designee to the BoSE.
C’mon.
Yes, Frank Rubacky. The statute is very clear that the Mayor must serve on the BOSE directly. It is not legal for a Mayor to designate someone else and recuse themselves in the process.
That’s why Sean Spiller has a big legal issue here that he may not be able to get around. A court of law ruled he is conflicted from serving on that body. And that decision was never appealed.
Mr. Spiller’s also has a problem with saying he’s been “fighting” for Board of Education issues. He and others on the Council were very late out of the gate dealing with the parent school board implosion under former Superintendent Penny McCormack. And he was also silent over the multiple minefields which this last leadership group created by bringing in that unqualified Superintendent Johnson — who ran herself out of town once those administration mismanagement chickens came home to roost.
This is the statue – N.J.S.A. 18A:22-1. The Mayor does not have to serve.
The cardinal rule of law is that there are no absolutes.
Seriously? Dr McCormack? You’re trying to lay this on Spiller? Really? There is a very long line (hundreds) of really horrible people – still involved in the school district – that need to take responsibility before any Council member. Care to start with the PTA? (my 1st choice, hands-down) The MEA? (they’re pretty horrible) The BoE? (enough said) The “grassroots” groups? (the critical mass!)
I’ll gladly start the list if you like.
I’m glad you brought this up. Let’s show everyone what really sucks about Montclair. That one episode showed the dark, soulless underbelly of Montclair. If one can think of all that is wrong with President Trump, it pales in comparison to the lack of values and stupidity those years proved. Just a horrible excuse for a town! I will always be embarrassed about it.
But, go ahead and blame Spiller. Just amazing!
Yeah, it is starting to come back to me. The teachers, those saints, throwing the paras under the school bus for $…and then saying we’re educating your kids…for peanuts! Yes, and the double-dipping. Love that. And then we tried to play the race card. I didn’t see Montclair’s clergy stepping up then. No, they were absolutely silent. We tried to make it a Lloyd Rd vs Fullerton issue. We tried everything. We even got Yale & the Ivy League involved. We were just horrible, horrible people behaving badly! So, Right From Wrong, let’s be clear about who needs to go to confession.
And if you really want to get into “it”: white, female superintendent; black, female superintendent. Both failed. Not interesting why they failed. Interesting only in why they were selected.