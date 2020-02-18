It’s Almost Time! DIVAS: A DANCE PARTY This Saturday, February 22

Montclair, NJ – Break out your dancing shoes! It’s almost time for DIVAS: A DANCE PARTY, Montclair Film’s annual Dance Party Fundraiser, Saturday, February 22nd at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair. DIVAS: A DANCE PARTY features live music from Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge, with special performances from Patrick Wilson, Warren Zanes, and other special guests! This party will celebrate the magic of pop divas from a wide range of styles and genres, from Aretha Franklin to Madonna, Donna Summer to Lizzo and beyond.

Montclair Film’s annual Dance Party has become one of its most popular events of the year, so you won’t want to miss another unforgettable night of music, dancing, and fun!

Tickets for the event begin at $25 for The Concert Experience, featuring balcony seating, with an $85 Dance Floor Experience on the main floor. All ticketing is General Admission.

Proceeds from this special evening will support Montclair Film’s ongoing, year-round film and education programs.

WANT TO BE THE STAR OF THE SHOW?

