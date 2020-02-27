MontClairVoyant: From the Mayor Race to a Policeman in the BOE Space

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Before you discuss February 19’s turned-tumultuous Board of Education meeting, your take on the candidates who’ve announced for mayor?
‘May in Montclair’ Election
I greatly admire how hard Township Council member Dr. Renee Baskerville works for her 4th Ward constituents and for Montclair as a whole. But another councilor representing the 800th Ward is MIA.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Um…Montclair only has four wards. Besides, how could 800 reps squeeze onto the Council Chambers dais?
Easily, when you figure that one or two of them would be absent from any meeting.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
The Grapes of Growth Wrath
Rumor has it that developers celebrated that slate’s formation with a nighttime “happy dance” on a Montclair street. At least they wore reflective vests.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
In addition to overdevelopment bringing our town pricey new apartments, there are steep rent hikes in some older buildings that make many residents want some sort of rent control. Will mayoral and TC candidates discuss all that during the campaign?
Lease Is the Word
They should, and the great Tenants Organization of Montclair will continue to be key in urging that discussion. Many renters are living the unfortunate decline of our town’s affordability, and TOOM and its memorable acronym provide some solace.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
On to February 19’s BOE meeting. Were you there?
George Inness Or Outtess
I watched the three-hour-plus video after not being able to attend, so take what I say with a grain of cumin, saffron, paprika, chicory, turmeric, or coriander.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
No-salt diet? Anyway, among the positives of the meeting was much talk about the great Restorative Justice program in Montclair schools. What is one way to describe RJ?
The Circle (Is More Than a) Game
An offender, a victim, and others meet to resolve conflicts — with a big goal trying to avoid suspensions or criminal charges, especially for students of color. RJ is also Radish Juice, which I drink on the 32nd of each month.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Restorative Justice was discussed February 19 by the Montclair Education Association president, teachers, parents, and a student. Moving and heartening, was it not?
The Circle of Life
Very much so. RJ is also Rutabaga Jello, which I throw out the window each day of the month.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Bad news from the meeting: 1) A shortfall in the preliminary 2020-21 school budget, partly because health-insurance costs may rise 14.2 percent. 2) A gap between black students’ and white students’ PARCC-turned-NJSLA test scores.
Dee Pressed
1) Another reason we need “Medicare for All.” 2) Nationwide racism as well as income inequality are behind the achievement gap, and standardized-test overkill doesn’t help. So, I also believe in “NJSLA for None.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
One proposed budget saving is sadly in the equity area, even as local National Independent Black Parent Association members and several other February 19 attendees again urged the ouster of Interim Superintendent Nathan Parker for controversial remarks made at a local NAACP meeting last fall. Plus…
Continuing Contention
…it was an AWFUL idea to have a police officer at the BOE meeting. Given that the seven-member BOE is currently short a person, I worry about a 3-3 vote between “Law & Order: Montclair” and “CSI: 07042.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Should Dr. Parker leave because of his remarks that it’s okay if teachers are racist as long as they don’t act racist in the classroom and that he knows about African-Americans because some worked years ago on his family’s farm?
I’m Paraphrasing in Both Cases
Well, a number of parents doubt that he and our diverse town are “the right fit” — three words often heard at the old Olympic clothing store.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Parker apologized weeks ago (albeit for being allegedly misunderstood), praised several black educators February 19, tried to respond to his critics after the public comment session (his attempt to talk was drowned out partly due to fury at the police presence), spoke when the meeting resumed after it was halted, and offered to meet one-on-one in the future with upset parents.
Flaw-Enforcement
Noted, but how effective can Parker — and the BOE — be until a “permanent” superintendent takes over? (Those quote marks were spared in the preliminary budget.)
I don’t think having a police officer at the meeting was an awful idea. I think it should be a permanent practice. I’m just surprised it took so many years to hire one.
Thank you for the comment, Frank, but I respectfully disagree. I’ve attended many BOE meetings over the years, including ones where tempers flared, but there was never a feeling of anyone being potentially threatened physically. I think assigning a police officer to be there in the George Inness Annex can actually help create an atmosphere where differences of opinion are perceived as menacing when they are in fact not menacing.
Why do you assume there was a potential physical threat?
Is it possible the police officer was there to preserve order?
It wasn’t about tempers. We are used to tempers flaring. Keep it within your allotted time and it’s no problem…and then let the next person speak. All our other muni & state body’s meeting ask the public to give their names and street addresses. If people don’t want to abide by these rules, there are other sandboxes…or make your own.
I criticize the BoE frequently for a lot of things, but they finally got a backbone and said enough is enough. The BoE should double-down and say they will not let any person or group disrupt their meetings and the police will be there to enforce it.
“Is it possible the police officer was there to preserve order?” I think that can be handled by the BOE itself. In fact, when things got heated on the 19th, the BOE prez halted the meeting, and was well within her rights to do so. And parents and other attendees are perfectly capable of self-“policing.”
I get that attendees shouldn’t go over the three-minute limit during the public comment period, but sometimes people get very passionate about things. That certainly doesn’t warrant a police officer stepping behind a person who’s speaking.
Again, a police presence can increase the anger, rather than defuse it.