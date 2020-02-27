MontClairVoyant: From the Mayor Race to a Policeman in the BOE Space

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Before you discuss February 19’s turned-tumultuous Board of Education meeting, your take on the candidates who’ve announced for mayor?

Sincerely,

‘May in Montclair’ Election

I greatly admire how hard Township Council member Dr. Renee Baskerville works for her 4th Ward constituents and for Montclair as a whole. But another councilor representing the 800th Ward is MIA.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…Montclair only has four wards. Besides, how could 800 reps squeeze onto the Council Chambers dais?

Sincerely,



Crammed and Jammed

Easily, when you figure that one or two of them would be absent from any meeting.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,



Another 2020 mayoral candidate, Township Council member Sean Spiller, has announced a six-person slate that includes three other current TCers. Is that too many people from what has been a mostly pro-overdevelopment council?

Sincerely,

The Grapes of Growth Wrath

Rumor has it that developers celebrated that slate’s formation with a nighttime “happy dance” on a Montclair street. At least they wore reflective vests.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In addition to overdevelopment bringing our town pricey new apartments, there are steep rent hikes in some older buildings that make many residents want some sort of rent control. Will mayoral and TC candidates discuss all that during the campaign?

Sincerely,

Lease Is the Word

They should, and the great Tenants Organization of Montclair will continue to be key in urging that discussion. Many renters are living the unfortunate decline of our town’s affordability, and TOOM and its memorable acronym provide some solace.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

On to February 19’s BOE meeting. Were you there?

Sincerely,

George Inness Or Outtess

I watched the three-hour-plus video after not being able to attend, so take what I say with a grain of cumin, saffron, paprika, chicory, turmeric, or coriander.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

No-salt diet? Anyway, among the positives of the meeting was much talk about the great Restorative Justice program in Montclair schools. What is one way to describe RJ?

Sincerely,

The Circle (Is More Than a) Game

An offender, a victim, and others meet to resolve conflicts — with a big goal trying to avoid suspensions or criminal charges, especially for students of color. RJ is also Radish Juice, which I drink on the 32nd of each month.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Restorative Justice was discussed February 19 by the Montclair Education Association president, teachers, parents, and a student. Moving and heartening, was it not?

Sincerely,

The Circle of Life

Very much so. RJ is also Rutabaga Jello, which I throw out the window each day of the month.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Bad news from the meeting: 1) A shortfall in the preliminary 2020-21 school budget, partly because health-insurance costs may rise 14.2 percent. 2) A gap between black students’ and white students’ PARCC-turned-NJSLA test scores.

Sincerely,

Dee Pressed

1) Another reason we need “Medicare for All.” 2) Nationwide racism as well as income inequality are behind the achievement gap, and standardized-test overkill doesn’t help. So, I also believe in “NJSLA for None.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

One proposed budget saving is sadly in the equity area, even as local National Independent Black Parent Association members and several other February 19 attendees again urged the ouster of Interim Superintendent Nathan Parker for controversial remarks made at a local NAACP meeting last fall. Plus…

Sincerely,

Continuing Contention

…it was an AWFUL idea to have a police officer at the BOE meeting. Given that the seven-member BOE is currently short a person, I worry about a 3-3 vote between “Law & Order: Montclair” and “CSI: 07042.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Should Dr. Parker leave because of his remarks that it’s okay if teachers are racist as long as they don’t act racist in the classroom and that he knows about African-Americans because some worked years ago on his family’s farm?

Sincerely,

I’m Paraphrasing in Both Cases

Well, a number of parents doubt that he and our diverse town are “the right fit” — three words often heard at the old Olympic clothing store.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Parker apologized weeks ago (albeit for being allegedly misunderstood), praised several black educators February 19, tried to respond to his critics after the public comment session (his attempt to talk was drowned out partly due to fury at the police presence), spoke when the meeting resumed after it was halted, and offered to meet one-on-one in the future with upset parents.

Sincerely,

Flaw-Enforcement

Noted, but how effective can Parker — and the BOE — be until a “permanent” superintendent takes over? (Those quote marks were spared in the preliminary budget.)

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.