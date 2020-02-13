MontClairVoyant: Mayor, Mikie, Mike! Some Actions Not to Like

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Mayor Jackson is said to not be seeking a third consecutive term. Others have announced for that job. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president. There was another contentious Board of Education meeting. Learning Express is leaving Montclair. Where to begin?

Sincerely,

Thrice-a-Roni

If you’re running the next New York City Marathon, begin on Staten Island near the Verrazano Bridge.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Your take on the mayor, and some pros and cons of his 2012-2020 tenure?

Sincerely,



Evaluation Situation

A smart, genial guy whose accomplishments include greatly reducing township debt. But he has backed WAY too much overdevelopment — mostly for the affluent, even as some rents in older buildings also soared. The result: Groucho Marx’s secret word is…”gentrification.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,



Um…Groucho’s “You Bet Your Life” TV show ended in 1961, and gentrification is no secret as Montclair sadly loses some economic and racial diversity. But our town has ethnically diverse…

Sincerely,

Quiz Show Jo

…luxury cars. American, Japanese, German, Italian…

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

When I drive down ever-more-skylined Bloomfield Avenue in my unluxurious car, I pass the partly built “arts district” and feel SO claustrophobic. What can I do?

Sincerely,

Seymour Than We Want

There are different-colored calming pills for that — blue, red, pink, yellow… Another example of all diversity not being lost.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What about Mayor Jackson’s many Board of Education picks?

Sincerely,

Georgette Inness

Some good appointments, some problematic ones. I would’ve liked to see more BOE members with a background in education, with kids currently in the school system, and who attended at least five Rush concerts.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Township Council members Renee Baskerville and Sean Spiller announced runs for mayor this week, and others may also do so as the May election nears. Comment?

Sincerely,

Rising Tide Lifts All Votes

More thoughts on the contest in future columns. All I’ll say now is that the mayoral candidates will have plenty of energy to campaign in Montclair after skipping the New Hampshire primary.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Won by Bernie Sanders! But on to Sherrill, whose 11th District includes Upper Montclair. Are you appalled that she endorsed billionaire elitist Michael Bloomberg for president?

Sincerely,

Jade, Dismayed

Nope, I’m VERY appalled. Bloomberg is good on guns and climate, but otherwise has more negatives than someone with a Kodak camera dependency.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What are some of the former New York City mayor’s drawbacks?

Sincerely,

Manhattan Clam Louder

His “Stop and Frisk” policy hurt countless innocent people of color, he has a history of crude remarks about women, and his Valley & Bloomberg project placed an iceberg atop Valley & Bloom.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not recalling that. What else is problematic about Bloomberg — who donated, through a PAC of his, $1.87 million to Sherrill’s 2018 campaign?

Sincerely,

I Dislike Mike

The ex-Republican helped over-gentrify NYC, brazenly changed the rules to get a third term as mayor, and is trying to buy the presidency with an advertising blitz that almost rivals last spring’s fence ads at Kaveny Field.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

There are much better Democratic candidates than Bloomberg, who spoke at the 2004 GOP convention in praise of renominated right-wing Iraq War starter George W. Bush. Now, about that contentious February 5 BOE meeting…

Sincerely,

Mission Not Accomplished

I need specific questions. Like, did Bloomberg buy ads that aired on the video of that meeting? Did he also buy ads on Mountainside’s colonoscopy monitors?

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A real question: There were continued calls February 5 for the resignation of Interim Superintendent Nathan Parker over racially charged comments from last fall, so, should his tenure end?

Sincerely,

Remarks Cause Sparks

As I’ve said before, I don’t see how Parker can be very effective after losing the confidence of many parents. But I do give him credit for not endorsing Bloomberg.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Other BOE audience speakers lamented that there hasn’t been a qualified permanent AP Physics teacher at Montclair High since the start of the school year. What message are we sending students?

Sincerely,

Science Friction

“I’m not Mike Bloomberg, and I don’t approve this message.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

There was also talk at the BOE meeting of tough times ahead for the 2020-21 budget. Might Sherrill get her buddy Bloomberg to cover any shortfalls?

Sincerely,

Wallet World

He could fund a canopy over the short falls flowing down the Montclair Art Museum’s future water wall.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Turning to another topic, Tim Stafford has been acting township manager since 2014! Is “acting” still in his title to save some money on his salary? Because he’s not a Montclair resident? Another reason?

Sincerely,

Left in Limbo

Beats me. All I know is I’ve seen many Studio Playhouse productions the past six years, and never saw Stafford acting. Speaking of stages, the Wellmont could have Bloomberg and Sherrill serenade each other with “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Ugh. Gag me with a spoon.

Sincerely,

Utilize a Utensil

If you say so. But the spoon will have a Bloomberg ad on it.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Finally, Learning Express will sadly close its Montclair store (while keeping its Verona one). Did high rents doom that great toy place?

Sincerely,

Vincent Pricedout

Quite possibly. Meanwhile, I’m hoping the next tenant at that prime Valley Road/Bellevue Avenue corner won’t be a Bloomberg campaign office where leftover Calico Critters are stopped and frisked.

