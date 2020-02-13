MontClairVoyant: Mayor, Mikie, Mike! Some Actions Not to Like

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Mayor Jackson is said to not be seeking a third consecutive term. Others have announced for that job. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president. There was another contentious Board of Education meeting. Learning Express is leaving Montclair. Where to begin?
Thrice-a-Roni
If you’re running the next New York City Marathon, begin on Staten Island near the Verrazano Bridge.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Your take on the mayor, and some pros and cons of his 2012-2020 tenure?
A smart, genial guy whose accomplishments include greatly reducing township debt. But he has backed WAY too much overdevelopment — mostly for the affluent, even as some rents in older buildings also soared. The result: Groucho Marx’s secret word is…”gentrification.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Quiz Show Jo
…luxury cars. American, Japanese, German, Italian…
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
When I drive down ever-more-skylined Bloomfield Avenue in my unluxurious car, I pass the partly built “arts district” and feel SO claustrophobic. What can I do?
Seymour Than We Want
There are different-colored calming pills for that — blue, red, pink, yellow… Another example of all diversity not being lost.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
What about Mayor Jackson’s many Board of Education picks?
Georgette Inness
Some good appointments, some problematic ones. I would’ve liked to see more BOE members with a background in education, with kids currently in the school system, and who attended at least five Rush concerts.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Township Council members Renee Baskerville and Sean Spiller announced runs for mayor this week, and others may also do so as the May election nears. Comment?
Rising Tide Lifts All Votes
More thoughts on the contest in future columns. All I’ll say now is that the mayoral candidates will have plenty of energy to campaign in Montclair after skipping the New Hampshire primary.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Won by Bernie Sanders! But on to Sherrill, whose 11th District includes Upper Montclair. Are you appalled that she endorsed billionaire elitist Michael Bloomberg for president?
Jade, Dismayed
Nope, I’m VERY appalled. Bloomberg is good on guns and climate, but otherwise has more negatives than someone with a Kodak camera dependency.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
What are some of the former New York City mayor’s drawbacks?
Manhattan Clam Louder
His “Stop and Frisk” policy hurt countless innocent people of color, he has a history of crude remarks about women, and his Valley & Bloomberg project placed an iceberg atop Valley & Bloom.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Not recalling that. What else is problematic about Bloomberg — who donated, through a PAC of his, $1.87 million to Sherrill’s 2018 campaign?
I Dislike Mike
The ex-Republican helped over-gentrify NYC, brazenly changed the rules to get a third term as mayor, and is trying to buy the presidency with an advertising blitz that almost rivals last spring’s fence ads at Kaveny Field.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
There are much better Democratic candidates than Bloomberg, who spoke at the 2004 GOP convention in praise of renominated right-wing Iraq War starter George W. Bush. Now, about that contentious February 5 BOE meeting…
Mission Not Accomplished
I need specific questions. Like, did Bloomberg buy ads that aired on the video of that meeting? Did he also buy ads on Mountainside’s colonoscopy monitors?
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
A real question: There were continued calls February 5 for the resignation of Interim Superintendent Nathan Parker over racially charged comments from last fall, so, should his tenure end?
Remarks Cause Sparks
As I’ve said before, I don’t see how Parker can be very effective after losing the confidence of many parents. But I do give him credit for not endorsing Bloomberg.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Other BOE audience speakers lamented that there hasn’t been a qualified permanent AP Physics teacher at Montclair High since the start of the school year. What message are we sending students?
Science Friction
“I’m not Mike Bloomberg, and I don’t approve this message.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
There was also talk at the BOE meeting of tough times ahead for the 2020-21 budget. Might Sherrill get her buddy Bloomberg to cover any shortfalls?
Wallet World
He could fund a canopy over the short falls flowing down the Montclair Art Museum’s future water wall.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Turning to another topic, Tim Stafford has been acting township manager since 2014! Is “acting” still in his title to save some money on his salary? Because he’s not a Montclair resident? Another reason?
Left in Limbo
Beats me. All I know is I’ve seen many Studio Playhouse productions the past six years, and never saw Stafford acting. Speaking of stages, the Wellmont could have Bloomberg and Sherrill serenade each other with “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Ugh. Gag me with a spoon.
Utilize a Utensil
If you say so. But the spoon will have a Bloomberg ad on it.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Finally, Learning Express will sadly close its Montclair store (while keeping its Verona one). Did high rents doom that great toy place?
Vincent Pricedout
Quite possibly. Meanwhile, I’m hoping the next tenant at that prime Valley Road/Bellevue Avenue corner won’t be a Bloomberg campaign office where leftover Calico Critters are stopped and frisked.
Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.
Fun fact:
The prior tenant to Learning Express was The Baby Registry (by diapers.com). It was one of Amazon’s early forays into bricks & mortar retailer as a prototype. It didn’t do well. Truth was it was a bomb… but, was ahead of its time.
Amazon wanted to use the hybrid model of a store front as primarily a ‘catalog’ showroom to transition customers to online and for order fulfillment. Shoppers might have noticed that U Mtc’s William-Sonoma and Gap have been moving to this model….over a decade later. On the flip side, Amazon continues to struggle with bricks & mortar business…primarily because they don’t really believe in it. I know, crazy! Whole Foods, Amazon Go, etc.
Anyway, they decided on Montclair to test because they bought Montclair-based 1-800-diapers (and, as memory serves, folded it into its diapers.com) and Upper Montclair seems like a good test market! I sold my stock shortly thereafter.
They do get credit for the original doorway awning design that Learning Express tweaked.
Thank you, Frank! Very informative and interesting. I had forgotten what preceded Learning Express at that great location.
I made one last gift purchase there last Saturday for a seven-month-old relative. Wonder how many different stores will be at 596 Valley before she graduates high school…
Thanks, but not really. It sounded like light fun as I typed, but my post shows itself as just silly this a.m. Oh well, I’m going to bring it to the Community Swap @ Hillside next Friday btwn 4:30-6:30.
Ha! 🙂 Swapping “gently used” online posts! And easy to carry home…
Happy Valentine’s Day, Mr. Astor. I saw this nice Valentine’s Day card at CVS that made me feel warm like when we have coffee in the morning. It had no heart on it. So I cut out a big red heart and put both our names on it “Mr. Harris & Mellie.” I glued it to the card and stuck that card to my refrigerator. It looks real pretty.
On Saturday I put all the ingredients up in the pantry where Henry never goes. This morning I sent him off to the Brookdale Shoprite and said to get his breakfast at Ray’s. He won’t say it’s true, but he likes to go to Ray’s some mornings for their ham and egg sandwich.
That black fruitcake with burnt sugar syrup is Henry’s favorite. When it’s out of the oven I’ll put a whisk of spiced rum on it. He is going to complain again that I went to all that fuss just for him.
Thank you, Melissa! Happy Valentine’s Day to you, too! I enjoyed your very nice three paragraphs about Valentine’s Day, your husband, love, food, and more.
I’ve had an un-romantic Valentine’s Day so far — just got back from doing the weekly food shopping. But I guess sharing chores and parenting 50/50 is romantic in a way. 🙂
Dave, Why are you appalled that Sherrill endorsed Bloomberg? Mike bought her election so of course she had to endorse him. He can spend billions to get endorsements and he will. He obviously just greased Rev. Al. Bloomberg is just getting started. Maybe he will send some of his Bloomberg Babes out on the campaign trail.
Thank you for the comment, flipside. Glad to hear from you again (seriously).
There’s definitely the strong possibility of a quid pro quo there, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if Mikie Sherrill had endorsed Bloomberg even if he hadn’t contributed so lavishly to her 2018 campaign. After all, she is not that liberal, and he isn’t, either. But your central point about Bloomberg disturbingly trying to buy the presidency is dead-on correct.