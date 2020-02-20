MontClairVoyant: Serious and Silly Superintendent-Survey Submissions

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The superintendent search! There were public-input sessions this month, and then an online survey asking people what they want in our school district’s next leader. Did you fill it out?

Sincerely,

Inboxing Day

I did, and submitted serious replies I’ll summarize near the end of this column. But first I’ll answer those same survey questions here in a humorous way. Why? Because…um…it’s Mitch McConnell’s 78th birthday!

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

(Agonized scream.) Anyway, the first survey ask: “Please indicate your relationship to the Montclair public schools.”

Sincerely,



Pry Me a River

I tried to start a relationship with the Buzz Aldrin building by asking it to have some lentil soup with me at nearby Marcel, but that middle school couldn’t fit through the door.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,



Survey question two: “What are the most significant strengths and achievements of the Montclair public schools and the Montclair community?”

Sincerely,

Besides Biceps

The Glenfield building, which dates back to 1896, has staved off the ravages of old age by working out at the Y.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Y?

Sincerely,

The Letter

As I said, to stave off the ravages of old age.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question three: “What would be helpful for the new superintendent to know to better understand the uniqueness of the Montclair public schools and community?”

Sincerely,

Mountie Python

The plot of “War and Peace.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question four: “What critical issues faced by the district need to be addressed immediately?”

Sincerely,

Sermon on the Mountie

Given that Board of Education meetings can be long, place sofa beds in the George Inness Annex. And limit the public’s three-minute speaking time to 180 seconds.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question five: “What critical issues will the school district face in the next 3-5 years?”

Sincerely,

‘In the Year 2525’ (Minus 500)

Finding room for runways on school properties when the buses transporting our kids start to fly.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question six: “What educational background, training, and experience should the new superintendent have?”

Sincerely,

Besides Breathing

Foosball skills are a must.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question seven: “What leadership style/supervisory characteristics are important in a new superintendent?”

Sincerely,

Sue Pervisory

The wisdom to not put 78 candles on Mitch McConnell’s birthday cupcake.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question eight: “If you could ask the candidates one question during the interview process, what would that question be?”

Sincerely,

Query Christmas

“Who’s buried in Grant’s Tomb?”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Survey question nine: “Are there any other ideas or suggestions you would like to share about the superintendent search that have not been addressed in this survey?”

Sincerely,

A. Dendum

Students should take the NJSLA tests in Montclair’s SLA restaurant. Every answer will be “Thai food.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Well, that was all very enlightening. Now, as promised, summarize the serious survey answers you actually submitted online.

Sincerely,

Connie (‘Con’) Densation

I’d like finalists who’ve been superintendents in diverse/fairly large suburban districts, who spent several years as teachers earlier in their careers, who’ll often seek input from educators and others, who are against the time-wasting NJSLAs, and who’ll be adept at dealing with problems such as racial bias, budget issues, and aging infrastructure.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

That’s a LOT to hope for! Being a bit unrealistic, aren’t we?

Sincerely,

Polly Anna

True. How about if the new superintendent just stayed in the job for as long as the recent Super Bowl halftime show.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

But Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed for less than 15 minutes!

Sincerely,

Not ‘The Hours’

Long enough to sing “Jenny From the Block Scheduling.”

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.