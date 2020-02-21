New Read-along Collection at Montclair Public Library

Montclair Public Library is excited to share a new Read-along book collection available for children to enjoy. The new books, published by Wonderbooks and by VOX™ Books, are comprised of popular picture books and non-fiction titles with media players bound directly into the books.

Children will have fun listening to their favorite stories without the need for a CD player or for a separate media device. From “The Book with No Pictures” to “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” children are sure to find a book perfect for them and their reading level. Their attention will leap from the stories that they love to the wonder-inspiring audio recordings attached to each book. In addition to read-along mode, the Wonderbooks also feature a learning-mode that engages children with questions and encourages further exploration of the stories.

Read-along books are a wonderful way to help children gain confidence while learning how to read. The Head of Youth & Teen Services, Jessica Trujillo, noted that “as an emergent reader, I loved checking out the “books in a bag” from the library with the audiotape that made a “bong” sound to let you know to turn the page. Being able to match the spoken word with the written word gave me a boost of confidence and confirmation that I was on the right track. I knew I was on my way to becoming a real reader and I hope that these books can help the youth in Montclair to become readers too.”

These books are great for struggling readers as well as enthusiastic book lovers. Supplement literacy development with this dynamic collection and nurture their love of reading!

The library’s Read-along collection is located in the 3rd floor Youth department at the Main Library, 50 S. Fullerton Ave, Montclair.