Registration Opens for St. Cassian 5K & Kids Fun Run

Calling all runners and walkers! Join us in beautiful Brookdale Park for the 5th Annual Saint Cassian 5K & Kids Fun Run Saturday – April 4, 2020! The Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the USATF certified 5K at 9:00 a.m.

All Fun Runners will receive a ribbon. In the 5K, the overall male and female winners, along with age category winners (male and female) will receive medals.

The $25 5K entry fee increases to $30 on March 11th. The $15 Fun Run entry fee increases to $20 on March 11th.

Register on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Bloomfield/SaintCassian5K. Race day registration begins at 7:00 AM at Brookdale Park. The first 300 registrants receive a race T-shirt.

The event benefits St. Cassian School, a non-profit accredited Pre-K – 8th grade school serving the community for more than 65 years at 190 Lorraine Avenue, Upper Montclair.