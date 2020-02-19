The Eclectic Chic Boutique and Lovlee Art Studios Host a Eco Friendly Artisan Market

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Eclectic Chic Boutique of Montclair and Lovlee Art Studios of Bloomfield have partnered to co-organize a eco friendly artisan craft market on Sunday, March 15th, 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at 126 Broughton Ave fl. 1 A, Bloomfield.

This special event will feature 11 local Artisan Vendors, a Kids Craft Station, and Refreshments. All the vendors participating in the event will be presenting items that are handmade, upcycled, recycled, made with eco friendly or sustainable methods. Local artists presenting at the event include Threaded Planet, OhMyBalm, Kwoka Caramel and more. The first 25 customers will receive a free mini swag bag of handmade gifts for attending the event.

The goal of this event is to promote small businesses that are making a conscious effort to minimize their impact on the environment. We want to connect them with shoppers who are mindful of the items they purchase and connect them with local makers who meet their needs.

This is the third event the two businesses have produced, and will be hosting more artisan markets and events in the coming months.

The Eclectic Chic Boutique is a collective of local artists and makers from New Jersey and beyond. They are a place where patrons know they can find high quality, curated crafts and participate in art and wellness focused workshops, classes, demonstrations. For information about The Eclectic Chic Boutique, visit www.TheEclecticChicBoutique.com, call 862-221-0644, or email at Kristen@TheEclecticChicBoutique.com

Lovlee Art Studio is a welcoming community space for children and adults to create and express themselves freely. Lovlee Art Studios offers 18 mo. – 4 year old Art Enrichment classes, art workshops for school aged children, camps, birthday parties, & special events.For more information about Lovlee Art Studios, visit www.LovleeArtStudios.com, call 973-680-0120 or email at lovleeartstudios@gmail.com

For more information about the event, visit www.LovleeChicEvents.com