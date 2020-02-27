Weekend Arts & Entertainment Calendar: February 27 – March 1

Lots of great events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts, to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:
Live Music / Concerts
Thursday, February 27
- We Banjo 3 at SOPAC (One SOPAC Way, South Orange) at 7:30 pm, $28 – $36
- Emanuel Washington & the Social Band at Montclair Social Club (499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) at 8 pm, No cover
- Semi Important Stuff Story Jam at Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza (64 1/2 Chestnut Street, Montclair) at 7 pm, no cover
- Rose Music Market at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 10 pm, $TBD
- The Kevin Hill Band at The MC Hotel (690 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair) at 7 pm, No cover
Friday, February 28
- Rasha Jay at Montclair Brewery (101 Walnut Street, Montclair) at 7:30 pm, No cover
- Lil’ Maceo at Montclair Social Club (499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) at 9 pm, $5 cover
- Joe Taino at Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza (64 1/2 Chestnut Street, Montclair) at 7 pm, no cover
- The Flemtones at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 8:30 pm, $5
- Duel of the Decades Tournament Edition at The Wellmont (5 Seymour Street, Montclair) at 8 pm, $25
- Almost Easy at Just Jake’s (30 Park Street, Montclair) at 10:30 pm, no cover
Saturday, February 29
- Willie Nile Band with special guest James Maddock at SOPAC (One SOPAC Way, South Orange) at 8 pm, $30 – $38
- The Fab Faux Triple Play at The Wellmont (5 Seymour Street, Montclair) at 8 pm, $49.50+
- Air Supply at Mayo PAC (100 South Street, Morristown) at 8 pm, $59 – $109
- Gradfest at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 8 pm, $20
- Danielle Illario at Montclair Social Club (499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) at 9 pm, $5 cover
- Tad Shaeffer at Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza (64 1/2 Chestnut Street, Montclair) at 7 pm, no cover
- Nine Deez Nite at Just Jake’s (30 Park Street, Montclair) at 10:30 pm, no cover
Sunday, March 1
- Music & More: A Salute to the Irish! at Van Vleck House & Gardens ( 21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair) at 3 pm, Free
Comedy
Sunday, March 1
- Comedy Catalyst at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 7:30 pm, $15
Theater/Dance/Opera/Orchestra
Thursday, February 27
- THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES at Studio Playhouse (14 Alvin Place, Montclair) at 8 pm, $25+
- Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 7:30 pm, $40
Friday, February 28
- Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 8 pm, $40
Saturday, February 29
- Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 8 pm, $40
Sunday, March 1
- New Jersey Ballet: Hansel & Gretel at Mayo PAC (100 South Street, Morristown) at 3 pm, $15 – $25
- Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 3 pm, $40
Lectures / Art Openings / Social Events
Sunday, March 1
- Open Book/Open Mind: Gail Collins, “No Stopping Us Now: A History of Older Women in America” at MPL (50 So Fullerton Ave, Montclair) at 4 pm, Free
Check our Calendar for more happenings this weekend and enjoy!