Weekend Arts & Entertainment Calendar: February 27 – March 1

Lots of great events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts, to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:

Live Music / Concerts

Thursday, February 27

  • We Banjo 3 at SOPAC (One SOPAC Way, South Orange) at 7:30 pm, $28 – $36
  • Emanuel Washington & the Social Band at Montclair Social Club (499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) at 8 pm, No cover
  • Semi Important Stuff Story Jam at Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza (64 1/2 Chestnut Street, Montclair) at 7 pm, no cover
  • Rose Music Market at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 10 pm, $TBD
  • The Kevin Hill Band at The MC Hotel (690 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair) at 7 pm, No cover

Friday, February 28

Saturday, February 29

  • Willie Nile Band with special guest James Maddock at SOPAC (One SOPAC Way, South Orange) at 8 pm, $30 – $38
  • The Fab Faux Triple Play at The Wellmont (5 Seymour Street, Montclair) at 8 pm, $49.50+
  • Air Supply at Mayo PAC (100 South Street, Morristown) at 8 pm, $59 – $109
  • Gradfest at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 8 pm, $20
  • Danielle Illario at Montclair Social Club (499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) at 9 pm, $5 cover
  • Tad Shaeffer at Ruthie’s BBQ & Pizza (64 1/2 Chestnut Street, Montclair) at 7 pm, no cover
  • Nine Deez Nite at Just Jake’s (30 Park Street, Montclair) at 10:30 pm, no cover

Sunday, March 1

Comedy

Sunday, March 1

  • Comedy Catalyst at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 7:30 pm, $15

Theater/Dance/Opera/Orchestra

Thursday, February 27

  • THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES at Studio Playhouse (14 Alvin Place, Montclair) at  8 pm, $25+
  • Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 7:30 pm, $40

Friday, February 28

  • Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 8 pm, $40

Saturday, February 29

  • Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 8 pm, $40

Sunday, March 1

Lectures / Art Openings / Social Events

Sunday, March 1

Check our Calendar for more happenings this weekend and enjoy!

