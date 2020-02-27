Weekend Arts & Entertainment Calendar: February 27 – March 1

Lots of great events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts, to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:

Live Music / Concerts

Thursday, February 27

Friday, February 28

Saturday, February 29

Sunday, March 1

Music & More: A Salute to the Irish! at Van Vleck House & Gardens ( 21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair) at 3 pm, Free

Comedy

Sunday, March 1

Comedy Catalyst at Tierney’s (136-138 Valley Road, Montclair) at 7:30 pm, $15

Theater/Dance/Opera/Orchestra

Thursday, February 27

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES at Studio Playhouse (14 Alvin Place, Montclair) at 8 pm, $25+

Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 7:30 pm, $40

Friday, February 28

Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 8 pm, $40

Saturday, February 29

Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 8 pm, $40

Sunday, March 1

New Jersey Ballet: Hansel & Gretel at Mayo PAC (100 South Street, Morristown) at 3 pm, $15 – $25

Pass Over at Luna Stage (555 Valley Road, West Orange) at 3 pm, $40

Lectures / Art Openings / Social Events

Sunday, March 1

Open Book/Open Mind: Gail Collins, “No Stopping Us Now: A History of Older Women in America” at MPL (50 So Fullerton Ave, Montclair) at 4 pm, Free

Check our Calendar for more happenings this weekend and enjoy!