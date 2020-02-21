Weekend Family Fun: Bagels, Books, Music and More

The weekend is back! We’ve rounded up plenty of fun and family-friendly things to do in and around town to help you spend your time!

Michaels of Riverside Center (348 Rt 3 West, Clifton) will host two craft workshops for kids. From 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM is Kids Club Model Magic Bugs for kids age 3+. This workshop is $3, and supplies are included. From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM is creative family fun with MAKE break Clothespin Fairies. This workshop is free, and all supplies are included.

Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Montclair) will host Saturday Morning Author/Illustrator Storytime on Saturday at 10:30 AM. This week’s book is Little Heroes of Color, written and illustrated by David Heredia. A perfect book for tomorrow’s leaders, Little Heroes of Color educates and inspires by showing readers 50 trailblazers from a range of races and ethnicities. Bold colors and simple captions bring the youngest readers face-to-face with those who’ve shaped history and broken boundaries in science, the arts, government, and more.

Saturday is the final day of Kids Week at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (Pier 86th, West 46th Street, NYC). There will be fun activities and presentations all day long! Children of all ages and interests will learn more about STEAM through activities and demonstrations designed to educate and inspire. Visit the website for a schedule of activities.

On Saturday, Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host B is for Bagel: Bring your Parent to the Library Day! from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Visit the library to see all the great things they have to offer! A trip to the library is a fun family activity and they’ll even provide bagels for breakfast!

Essex County Environmental Center (621-B Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland) will host Winter Adventure on Saturday from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM for children ages 7-10. Explore team building exercises out on the forest trails and discuss and develop the skills we use to cooperate and make beneficial decisions about ourselves, each other, and our environment. All challenges are meant to encourage growth and cooperation skills. Consider sending in age appropriate siblings! Dress warmly. Advance registration is required by calling 973-228-8776. Cost is $10 per child.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) will host Who’s Been Here? on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM for families with children ages 4 and up. Join one of the environmental educators and take to the trails in search of animal signs! Investigate and track the animals that visit the Arboretum in the winter. Registration is required. Cost is $5 per member child or $15 per non-member child.

Barnes & Noble Clifton Commons (395 Route 3 East, Clifton) will host Storytime and Activities Featuring Saturday on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Hear a story about a mother and daughter who learn what’s best about Saturdays: precious time together! Stay for fun activities following the Storytime reading.

The Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Creative Play on Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM. Three- to five-year-olds and their caregivers can explore the Museum’s art and science collections through storytelling, song, playful activities and an art-making project. February’s theme is Community. Come and discover the different facets of our community! From community helpers to our neighbors and families and to the beauty that surrounds us as we grow. Register online or by calling. Also on Saturday, there will be a MakerSPACE Drop-in from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for ages 6-12. Full STEAM Ahead! Children will be introduced to the different elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics through activities that push their creativity and critical thinking.

The Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Creative Play on Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM. Three- to five-year-olds and their caregivers can explore the Museum’s art and science collections through storytelling, song, playful activities and an art-making project. February’s theme is Community. Come and discover the different facets of our community! From community helpers to our neighbors and families and to the beauty that surrounds us as we grow. Register online or by calling. Also on Saturday, there will be a MakerSPACE Drop-in from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for ages 6-12. Full STEAM Ahead! Children will be introduced to the different elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics through activities that push their creativity and critical thinking.

The Newark Museum of Art will also host several activities weekly on Saturday and Sundays, from 11:00 PM to 2:00 PM:

Family Drop-Ins – February’s theme is Black History: A Modern Narrative. Let’s explore the rich history of African Americans who have contributed to the advancement of the art, history and the humanities, both in and outside of our communities. Explore identity as you roam around the Museum’s rich collection of African American art and artists.

Imagination Station – Spark your creativity while thinking outside the box. Have fun while achieving the challenge.

Family Back Pack – A fun self-guided tour for the entire family! Utilize a spy glass, a timer and more, as well as prompts as your family interacts with great works of art to explore Community / Animals / People / Places!

You can find information about all the programs at The Newark Museum of Art on their website.

Just Kidding at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th Street, NYC) will present The Gustafer Yellowgold Show on Saturday at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Gorgeous full-screen animation accompanies a live band in this multimedia extravaganza. Gustafer Yellowgold is a friendly creature who came to Earth from the sun and is living out an explorer’s life in a slightly psychedelic version of the Minnesota woods. His friends include a dapper Pterodactyl, an eel that is fixated with socks, and countless others who join him on his daily adventures. Cost is $14 for members and $17 for non-members. Non-members can use the code GOLD20 at checkout to get the member price.

Shooting Star Dance Center (403 Broad Street, Bloomfield) will host Drop In and Dance on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. Using songs and large and small props, it’s a 45-minute dance adventure not to be missed. Children will get the chance to explore their creativity and even pick up a step or two. This program is designed and best for age 2 to 5 years. Cost is $12 for one child and $20 for two children. Register online.

Lincoln Center will host the latest in their LC Kids series, Mumu Fresh: An Acoustic Experience on Saturday at Clark Studio Theater (165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor, NYC). Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maimouna Youssef’s lyrical prowess has taken her around the globe as a musician and social justice advocate. Known as Mumu Fresh, her performance blends gospel, jazz, soul, and hip-hop for an awe-inspiring musical experience. This show is recommended for children ages 5-11. Performances are at 11:00 AM (relaxed) and 2:00 PM. Tickets are $25.

Studio Playhouse (14 Alvin Place, Upper Montclair) will present The Wizard of Oz on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM. When Dorothy drops into the Land of Oz, only one thing is certain: she’s got to find a way back to Kansas. A funny and fast-paced journey down the yellow brick road ensues, as Dorothy and her new friends travel to the fabled Emerald City to meet the Great Oz. When Oz demands a steep price for sending her home, a perilous new adventure begins. Tickets are $10.

Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) will host Family Photo Scavenger Hunt on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt, “You’d better believe it,” and search for blooms and signs of spring, big and small. Take a photo of every item and receive a prize. Cost is $10 per family.

South Orange Performing Arts Center (One SOPAC Way, South Orange) will present The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites on Sunday at 2:00 PM. Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children’s book illustrator and author, are retold on the SOPAC stage through the magic of black light and the fanciful puppets of the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. This performance is recommended for children ages 4-8. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults. Tickets include a pre-show Kids in the Loft activity from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd) will host Maple Sugaring Demos on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and then from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Learn to identify and tap maple trees, collect sap, and make syrup over a wood-fired evaporator. Join a taste-test of different delicious syrups, including syrup made at the Great Swamp OEC. Registration is not required, but the event is first come, first served seating. All ages are welcome. Cost is $4 per person age 3 and up.

The Eclectic Chic Boutique (547 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will host Bejewel & Style Hair Workshop on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Learn how to style, braid, and dress up your hair using fun techniques and handmade hair accessories. Taught by local hair stylist, Malcolm. Learn styles for different lengths and textures. Light refreshments will be served. This is a free event, and all are welcome. Register online.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd) will host Feeding Frenzy on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM for children ages 3-7 with an adult. Join a naturalist in learning through games and activities about the various diets of animals and their roles in the food chain. Cost is $3 per child.

Snowshoe Sundays will take place at Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area (472 Boonton Avenue, Montville Twp.) on Sunday at 1:30 PM. This activity is for ages 10 and up. Enjoy an afternoon of guided snowshoeing and trekking. No experience necessary. Arrive by 1:00 PM if renting shoes. Cost is $5 per person for trek, $15 for trek and snowshoe rental. Preregistration is required by calling 973-334-3130.

Arts & Creations Pottery Studio (964 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park) will host Kid’s Canvas Class on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Cost is $25 per child.

Rubin Museum of Art (150 West 17th Street, NYC) will host Metal Mouse Family Sundays on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for children age 3 and older with accompanying adults. Sundays are for families! Bring your family to the Rubin Museum for a Sunday afternoon of activities both kids and grownups will enjoy. Drop into the Education Center for some art making and enjoy the 2:00 PM family exhibition tour. In February, celebrate the lunar year of the Metal Mouse by taking inspiration from the element of metal to mold your own sculpture.

For more upcoming events, check out Baristanet Calendar.