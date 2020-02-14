Weekend Family Fun: Wizard of Oz, Intrepid Museum, Charlie Brown and More

Happy Valentine’s Day Weekend! There are plenty of fun and family-friendly things happening in and around town. Check ‘em out!

On Friday from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM, Montclair Learning Center (360 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will host a Valentine’s Day STEM Party. There will be Valentine’s Day themed STEM activities and science experiments. Pizza and drinks will be served and there will be freeze dance. This party is for Little Engineers (3-5) and grades 1-6. Cost is $35. Register online.

Vanguard Theater Company will present For the Love of Charlie Brown! at Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) this weekend. All your favorite Peanuts characters with skits and songs from “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” Snoopy, and Peanuts television shows, especially created for a Valentine’s Day celebration. There will be special art and craft activities (limited to 25 participants) for each performance for an additional $5 materials fee. Performances will be Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 3:00 PM. Tickets start at $15.

Studio Playhouse (14 Alvin Place, Upper Montclair) will present The Wizard of Oz on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM. When Dorothy drops into the Land of Oz, only one thing is certain: she’s got to find a way back to Kansas. A funny and fast-paced journey down the yellow brick road ensues, as Dorothy and her new friends travel to the fabled Emerald City to meet the Great Oz. When Oz demands a steep price for sending her home, a perilous new adventure begins. Tickets are $10.

The Growing Stage (7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong) will present the final weekend of Bunnyboy. Through a series of accidents, Peter, a sixth grader, develops superpowers and becomes Bunnyboy. Now what? Peter and his friends, Skip and Karen, discover it’s complicated being a superhero – there’s no manual. And when Bunnyboy has to face an actual super villain, the Animal Master, is he up for the task? And will he get his homework in on time? This show is recommended for the entire family. Performances will be Saturday at 4:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Sunday’s performance is sensory friendly Tickets are $28.

Saturday kicks off Kids Week at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (Pier 86th, West 46th Street, NYC). There will be live animal shows, pop-up planetarium shows, maker spaces, live performances and so much more, all week long! Children of all ages and interests will learn more about STEAM through activities and demonstrations designed to educate and inspire. Visit the website for a schedule of activities.

On Saturday, Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host Play Group from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This drop-in group encourages socialization among children up to 4 years old. The library will provide age appropriate toys and books to play with while in attendance. Caregivers are required to stay with their children while participating in the group. No registration is required and open to everyone. Saturday will also be Lego Day! Build with the library’s huge collection and create something cool from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Essex County Environmental Center (621-B Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland) will host Build a Birdhouse on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM for ages 10 and up who are accompanied by an adult. Build a home that encourages breeding birds and other wildlife to take residence. Putting out your bird house now creates a good chance of having a nesting pair of songbirds in your garden by spring. Advance registration and minimum number of participants required; call 973.228.8776. Cost is $10 per child, $12 per adult.

Barnes & Noble Clifton Commons (395 Route 3 East, Clifton) will host Storytime and Activities Featuring The President of the Jungle on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Is Lion always the King of the Jungle? This funny story features lively illustrations and colorful characters who can teach the importance of everyone having a vote. Stop in for Storytime this weekend for a riotous learning experience!

The Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Creative Play on Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM. Three- to five-year-olds and their caregivers can explore the Museum’s art and science collections through storytelling, song, playful activities and an art-making project. February’s theme is Community. Come and discover the different facets of our community! From community helpers to our neighbors and families and to the beauty that surrounds us as we grow. Register online or by calling. Also on Saturday, there will be a MakerSPACE Drop-in from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for ages 6-12. Full STEAM Ahead! Children will be introduced to the different elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics through activities that push their creativity and critical thinking.

The Newark Museum of Art will also host several activities weekly on Saturday and Sundays, from 11:00 PM to 2:00 PM:

Family Drop-Ins – February’s theme is Black History: A Modern Narrative. Let’s explore the rich history of African Americans who have contributed to the advancement of the art, history and the humanities, both in and outside of our communities. Explore identity as you roam around the Museum’s rich collection of African American art and artists.

Imagination Station – Spark your creativity while thinking outside the box. Have fun while achieving the challenge.

Family Back Pack – A fun self-guided tour for the entire family! Utilize a spy glass, a timer and more, as well as prompts as your family interacts with great works of art to explore Community / Animals / People / Places!

You can find information about all the programs at The Newark Museum of Art on their website.

Just Kidding at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th Street, NYC) will present Stevens Puppets: Goldilocks and the Three Bears on Saturday at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Hand-carved wooden marionettes bring this classic tale to life, as a family of Alaskan bears encounter a golden-haired trespasser, who learns precious lessons from them about respect, kindness, apologizing, and forgiveness. Cost is $14 for members and $17 for non-members. https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/just-kidding-goldilocks

Shooting Star Dance Center (403 Broad Street, Bloomfield) will host Drop In and Dance on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. Using songs and large and small props, it’s a 45-minute dance adventure not to be missed. Children will get the chance to explore their creativity and even pick up a step or two. This program is designed and best for age 2 to 5 years. Cost is $12 for one child and $20 for two children. Register online.

Children ages 7 and up can enjoy Nature Detectives on Saturday at Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area (472 Boonton Avenue, Montville Twp) on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Learn about the signs that animals leave behind as we search the trails for those clues. Cost is $3 per person. Preregistration is required by calling 973-334-3130.

Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) will host Family Photo Scavenger Hunt on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt, “You’d better believe it,” and search for blooms and signs of spring, big and small. Take a photo of every item and receive a prize. Cost is $10 per family.

Enjoy a Weekend Family Walk at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd) on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Discover the unique animals and plants found on the trails. Everyone’s sure to learn new nature facts. This activity is for all ages with an adult. Cost is $2 per person ages 3 and up. Preregistration is required by calling 973-635-6629.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd) will also host Maple Sugaring Demos on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and then from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Learn to identify and tap maple trees, collect sap, and make syrup over a wood-fired evaporator. Join a taste-test of different delicious syrups, including syrup made at the Great Swamp OEC. Registration is not required, but the event is first come, first served seating. All ages are welcome. Cost is $4 per person age 3 and up.

Lincoln Center will host the latest in their LC Kids series, Songs from Open Windows, Dan + Claudia Zanes with Yuriana Sobrino, with performances on Saturday and Sunday. Dan and Claudia Zanes have been at the forefront of the movement to explore and expand the definition of family music in the 21st century. Their new show features a mix of traditional and contemporary songs from near and far, enhanced by the Latin American percussive styles of Yuriana Sobrino, creating an inclusive concert both sophisticated and handmade for people of all ages. Performances will be Saturday at 11:00 AM (limited availability), Sunday at 2:00 PM (relaxed performance), and Sunday 2:00 PM (relaxed performance). This show is recommended for children ages 5-8. Tickets are $25.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host their Drop-In Studio on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Get creative in the Drop-In Studio! Each week features a new art-making activity and gallery talk inspired by current exhibitions. This week create animal artwork inspired by Federico Uribe: Animalia. Reservations not required and visitors of all ages are welcome! This event is free for members and included with Museum admission for non-members.

Snowshoe Sundays will take place at Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area (472 Boonton Avenue, Montville Twp.) on Sunday at 1:30 PM. This activity is for ages 10 and up. Enjoy an afternoon of guided snowshoeing and trekking. No experience necessary. Arrive by 1:00 PM if renting shoes. Cost is $5 per person for trek, $15 for trek and snowshoe rental. Preregistration is required by calling 973-334-3130.

SafeSplash Swim School (95 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove) will host Share the Love Family Swim on Sunday from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Get out of the cold to swim in the 90-degree pool with your little Valentines and enjoy some refreshments. This activity is for ages 6-months and up. Parents do not need to purchase swim tickets for themselves but must go in the water with children who cannot swim unassisted. Tickets are $10 per child or $30/family (3+ kids).

Arts & Creations Pottery Studio (964 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park) will host Kid’s Glass Fusion Class on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Cost is $28 per child.

On Sunday, Bergen Performing Arts Center (30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood) will present Mike Super 2.OH! Show! Mike Super returns to our stage with a brand-new show with all new magic! Instead of 2.0 he calls it 2.OH!™ SHOW!™ because of the newly created, never before seen magical, jaw dropping moments taking his uniquely branded evening of mystery to a whole new level! In this production, it’s possible that someone will travel thru time, the audience could solve a murder mystery, impossible predictions are made, and minds are read – all involving the audience in a way never before experienced. Oh, and this is only in the first 10 minutes, so bring your family and friends to share in an all-new evening of the impossible! The performance is at 7:00 PM and tickets are $29-$59.

Rubin Museum of Art (150 West 17th Street, NYC) will host Losar Family Day 2020: Celebrate the Year of the Metal Mouse on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Kick off the year of the Metal Mouse with your family and friends! Celebrate Losar, the Himalayan New Year, with an afternoon of art. Learn about traditional Losar celebrations and this year’s zodiac animal, the creative and adaptable Metal Mouse. Then explore the galleries, get lost in a maze of auspicious symbols, make your own Metal Mouse, construct torma butter sculptures, and let your creativity go wild! This event is free for children and their accompanying adults.

