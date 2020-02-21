West Orange Man Charged with Having Sexually Explicit Photos of Children

Barry Eagel, 62, of West Orange, has been charged with second and third degree endangering the welfare of a child for distributing and possessing items depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.



Members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, West Orange Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Eagel’s West Orange home. Devices and digital storage media were seized from his home for forensic examination and analysis.



Eagel was identified during an investigation initiated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into the distribution of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children through file sharing networks.



These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The investigation is active and ongoing.