Gov. Phil Murphy Announces “The Road Back” – How to Restart New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday his vision to restart New Jersey and put the state on the road to recovery.

Part of that road back is avoiding the roads and continuing to stay at home.

Murphy’s stay-at-home Executive Order, in effect since March 21st, will remain in effect in its entirety until further notice.

“We need this curve to bend down and stay down,” Murphy said, before the state can get on the road to recovery. “I we let up even one day too soon, we can easily see ourselves skidding off this road.”

“The road back is driven by data, science, health progress and common sense,” Murphy said. “In order to restore economic health, we must first promote public health.”

“We will move as quickly as we can, but as safely as we must,” Murphy added.

Restarting New Jersey’s economy and returning people to work will be done methodically, strategically, and responsibly, Murphy said.

Murphy shared the six principles and key metrics that will guide the process for lifting restrictions and restoring New Jersey’s economic health through public health:

Principle 1: Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;

Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.

Principle 2: Expand Testing Capacity At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;

Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;

Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;

Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;

Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.

Principle 3: Implement Robust Contact Tracing Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;

Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;

Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.

Principle 4: Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;

Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.

Principle 5: Execute a Responsible Economic Restart Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;

Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;

Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;

Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.

Principle 6: Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;

Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;

Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;

Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.

Murphy stressed that New Jersey has to remain vigilant in following social distancing orders.

“But I believe that these guidelines will allow us to get to where we need to be, which is a reality where we can responsibly begin to turn the page on this crisis and restore a sense of normalcy to our state,” says Murphy. “We can’t get there unless we keep doing what we’re doing.”