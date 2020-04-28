Gov. Phil Murphy Remembers Montclair’s Thomas Leonard

Montclair’s Thomas Leonard was remembered by Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday, during his daily briefing. Leonard, a long-time resident of Montclair, was 60; he died on April 8, of complications from COVID-19.

“Thomas Leonard was a longtime Montclairian. He was an attorney and a diehard New York Giants-New York Mets-New York Rangers fan who stuck with his teams through good times and bad. He loved to play along with Jeopardy!. He loved life. May God bless him and his family,” Murphy said.

Leonard was a partner and attorney at the New York City firm Barry, McTiernan & Moore. He graduated from Regis High School in New York City, N.Y. in 1977, earned a B.A., from Fordham University in 1981, and a J.D., from New York Law School in 1984. He served as an assistant district attorney in Bronx County, NY, for four years upon his graduation from law school. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Bronx Bar Association, and the New Jersey Bar Association.

He was a lifelong sports enthusiast. He loved golf, and was a longstanding member and board member at the Montclair Golf Club. He loved skiing out west at Beaver Creek, Colorado, and enjoyed après-ski just as much. Tom was a passionate and devoted fan of the NY Rangers, NY Mets and the NY Giants (even when any one of their seasons would torture him so).

Read more about Leonard’s life here.