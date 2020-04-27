It’s ‘Takeout Tuesdays’ and ‘Gift Me Thursdays’ to Support Montclair Restaurants and Businesses

The Montclair Center BID is promoting “Takeout Tuesdays” and “Gift Me Thursdays” to support local restaurants and businesses. “Takeout Tuesdays,” a national initiative, encourages diners to continue ordering meals from their favorite places, this time for takeout and delivery options. The BID’s “Gift Me Thursdays” allows people to shop local for fun birthday, Mother’s Day and graduation presents from a selection of local boutiques. Gifts will be available for pickup and/or delivery weekly.

For up-to-date lists of participating boutiques and restaurants, please visit montclaircenter.com.

“We have been hearing that people are stuck for birthday gifts for friends and family,” said Jason Gleason, executive director of the Montclair Center BID. “With shipping times disrupted from the major online retailers, this is a great time to remember the fantastic shops we have downtown who would be happy to help you find that perfect gift. Plus, who could forget our fantastic restaurants that are still cooking and serving?”