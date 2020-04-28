Jeh Johnson, Evie Colbert Named to NJ Governor’s Restart & Recovery Commission

Montclair’s Jeh Johnson and Evie Colbert made Gov. Phil Murphy’s list for New Jersey Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission Tuesday.

Murphy announced the members of the commission, stating: “This team is unrivaled in terms of its diversity of experiences, perspectives, and expertise. We will restart our economy with purely Jersey solutions.”

Jeh Johnson is former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, LLP.

Colbert, wife of Stephen Colbert, is the founding board member and president of the Board of Montclair Film and vice president of Spartina Productions.

The Restart and Recovery Commission will immediately begin remote discussions, Murphy announced, addressing core economic issues but also issues which directly impact economic health – notably public health, workforce issues, and transportation.

The Commission is charged with seeking ways to sustain New Jersey’s recovery by maximizing future federal support, especially for the small business sector.