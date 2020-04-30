Meet The Mayoral Candidates Virtually Friday at Montclair NAACP Forum

The Montclair Chapter of the NAACP Political Action Committee and the NAACP Youth Council will be hosting a live interview via Zoom of both candidates for the Mayor of Montclair, Sean Spiller and Dr. Renee Baskerville, Tomorrow, May 1st at 7pm. A taping of the interview will be uploaded to the NAACP Facebook page, YouTube, and TV 34

The forum is open to the public and can be access via Zoom. Details are below:

Topic: Montclair Mayoral Candidates Forum

Time: May 1, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89339207682?pwd=VUJweE5Db01lak1OeGVWVDY5WXV3dz09

Connect by Phone

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 893 3920 7682

Password: 018552