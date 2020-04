Have you received your mail-in ballot for the 2020 Montclair Municipal Election? You’ll get another opportunity to hear from the candidates before you have to mail in your ballot by May 12.

Montclair Public Library will be holding a virtual Municipal Election Candidates Forum. Residents are invited to submit questions for the candidates. Please register to submit questions and receive information on how to participate. Register here.

Municipal Election Candidates Forum

Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.