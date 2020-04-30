NJ Transit To Make COVID-19 Testing Available To All Its Employees

NEWARK, NJ — COVID-19 testing will be available daily in East Rutherford to all NJ TRANSIT employees starting next week. Through an agreement with Agile Urgent Care and Accurate Diagnostics Lab, NJ TRANSIT employees will be accepted for appointment-only testing at the site which opened on April 13 and is currently geared toward first responders and frontline healthcare workers. Online registration access for NJ TRANSIT employees will be available beginning on Sunday, May 3. NJ TRANSIT is also working to expand access to similar testing sites in central and south Jersey.

This expansion of testing advances Principle 2 of Governor Murphy’s “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health.”

“The men and women of NJ TRANSIT have been an essential part of our frontline COVID-19 response efforts,” said Governor Murphy. “With increased access to testing, we can ensure the health and safety of NJ TRANSIT’s workforce and build public confidence in our mass-transit system, as our economy begins to reopen in the weeks ahead.”

“There has been no higher priority at NJ TRANSIT than the health and safety of our incredibly dedicated employees. Providing access to a dedicated COVID-19 testing site is just another layer of protection we’re adding to the many proactive measures we’ve taken since the onset of this pandemic,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett. “Our employees have continued to operate on the frontlines of this crisis in order to keep essential personnel moving through the region, and we’re pleased to be able to facilitate access to testing that will ultimately lead to quicker treatment and slowing the spread of the virus.”

All staff and customers on NJ TRANSIT vehicles are required to wear face coverings per Governor Murphy’s Executive Order No. 125.

As an added precautionary measure to protect bus operators and customers, NJ TRANSIT has implemented rear-door boarding on all bus routes where rear-boarding is available. Seats near the bus operator have been taken out of service to allow for proper social distancing for the operator. Customers are encouraged to use the NJ TRANSIT mobile ticketing app or purchase paper tickets prior to boarding to limit cash transactions with the bus operator. Travel should be limited to essential personnel only.

NJ TRANSIT’s RESPONSE TO COVID-19

NJ TRANSIT continues enhanced cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.

Enhanced cleaning regimen in stations includes additional disinfecting of frequent customer touchpoints such as ticket vending machines, handrails, door handles. In major stations and terminals, this occurs once every shift.

The cleaning agents used in this effort are deemed effective for these purposes and contain anti-viral components such as bleach/water mixes and other disinfectant sprays. Areas regularly cleaned include doors, door knobs, windows, benches, partitions, trash cans, elevators, escalators, handrails, ledges, all restrooms and floor surfaces and all floor mats.

NJ TRANSIT has a dedicated web page offering a centralized location to highlight the many initiatives the agency has undertaken to protect customers and employees against COVID-19. The web page, njtransit.com/COVID19, is available on both desktop and through the mobile app.

In addition to outlining the steps the agency has taken, the website also includes a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section. Posters reminding customers of best-practices to prevent the spread of germs have been installed on NJ TRANSIT vehicles throughout the system.

NJ TRANSIT is closely engaged with the New Jersey Department of Health and other state and federal resources to carefully monitor, and if need be, respond to emergent health concerns that have the ability to impact customers and employees.

