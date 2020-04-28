Rep. Payne To Hold Virtual Town Hall For Montclair Residents On Coronavirus Thursday

Montclair, NJ – Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. will do a Town Hall for Montclair residents to update them on the federal response to COVID-19 and to try and answer as many of their questions as possible. Third Ward Councilor Sean M. Spiller will host the Town Hall which will take place online on the Zoom platform on Thursday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Instructions on how to join the Town Hall Zoom webinar are below.

When: Apr 30, 2020 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Topic: Covid-19 Town Hall | Congressman Payne – Councilman Spiller Host

Register in advance for the COVID-19 Town Hall with Congressman Payne:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V-vTEZPWStSc0zA9yaD2Iw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Town Hall webinar.