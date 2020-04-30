SocialDistancing: Arts & Entertainment at Home

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest happening online to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home:

Live Stream Music & Theater

Josh Groban, Quincy Jones, Questlove and many others will participate in the global 24-hour Call to Unite livestream, which kicks off on Friday, May 1 at 8 pm at unite.us, as well as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and other platforms.

Rob Thomas, Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw will present a livestream event called “Rock the House for Animals!” with musical performances, interviews and, more on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch on Thursday, April 30. The pre-show begins at 7 pm and the live concert will kick off from the musicians’ homes at 8 pm.

The cast of Broadway’s Sing Street will stream an at-home performance for charity via Facebook Live on Thursday, April 30 at 6:30 pm with proceeds benefitting The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Norah Jones will be livestreaming from her Facebook page on Thursday at 5 pm.

Don’t miss Jazz House Kids Hang at Home Friday Night Listening Party with our local award-winning musicians.

Outpost in the Burbs goes online with its Online at the Outpost Virtual Series. On Saturday night, May 2, Leslie Mendelson performs.

Film & TV

Tonight, April 30, at 8:30 pm on NBC, the cast of Parks and Recreation will return to Pawnee, Indiana for a half-hour scripted special to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

On Friday, May 1, Lionsgate Live presents La La Land.

In celebration of what would have been the opening of the 2020 Montclair Film Festival on Friday, May 1, MFF will present a special evening of programming, beginning with a happy hour celebration at 6 pm. They’ll introduce their team before heading off to watch CRIP CAMP (available on Netflix). Following the film, they will reconvene at 9 pm for a Live Q&A with filmmakers James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham on Zoom/Facebook Live, and even take audience questions in the comments! No tickets required, all you need is access to Facebook.

Art & Literature

On Sunday, May 3, join MPL’s first live webcast of it’s popular literary series Open Book/Open Mind featuring author Ada Calhoun in conversation with author and health editor Maureen Connolly about Calhoun’s bestseller, “Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis.” Registration is required.

Social Distance Events

Join Egan & Sons on Instagram Live on Friday, May 1 from 8 pm – 10 pm, to help them celebrate 15 years of music, beer, and good friends. Chris Egan will be spinning on the decks.

Cedar Bean’s Coffee Joint in Cedar Grove is hosting a A Very Virtual! Caffeinated Open Micevery Thursday night. Poets, troubadours and instrumentalists are welcome to sign up and plug in at home and they will broadcast your 10 minute set o their Facebook page for all to watch.

Open up a beer and join other locals for Friday Chill Virtual Happy Hour at Montclair Brewery.

Know of any other entertainment to enjoy at home? Please share in comments!